Bringing humanity back to reporting

Extreme humanitarian crises in the world are affecting over 65 million people, yet most readers remain unaware. These crises have largely fallen off the front page, replaced by more commercially appealing narratives.

In Sudan, a brutal civil war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces has displaced over 12.3 million people, with widespread violence, food shortages, and attacks on hospitals worsening the situation. The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continues to suffer from escalating violence by armed groups, displacing 7 million people and leaving 25.5 million facing severe food insecurity.

In Somalia, ongoing conflict and worsening droughts have pushed 3.4 million people into acute hunger, with projections indicating this could rise to 4.4 million due to insufficient rainfall and funding cuts. Meanwhile, in Syria, nearly 14 years of war have left 17 million people in need of humanitarian aid as the country remains in economic and political collapse.

Yawn. The news cycle has shifted to the latest weight-loss drugs.

The media’s sudden enthusiasm for Ozempic reveals its priorities. For years, mainstream outlets avoided serious discussions on weight loss and healthy living because there was no money to be made by telling people to run three miles a day and to quit smoking. But once pharmaceutical companies introduced profitable drugs, the narrative flipped—now weight loss is a major health goal, as long as it’s drug-induced.

The supposed benefits of these medications are simply the natural effects of weight loss—outcomes that diet and exercise have long provided without the unknown risks of new drugs. Yet, rather than promoting sustainable health solutions, the media pushes a corporate-friendly narrative.

My experience is that the media does a terrible job of covering humanitarian crises and human suffering. At the end of the day, news organizations are for-profit businesses, accountable not to the ideals of journalism but to their stakeholders—owners, advertisers, corporate clients, and banks. Their interests and financial priorities take precedence over journalism’s higher purpose: truth, accountability, and service to the public.

Advertising for Ozempic is more lucrative than advertising for donations to NGOs in Sudan.

Journalism is a noble calling, a profession rooted in the pursuit of truth and service to the public. It exists to inform, to challenge power, and to give voice to the unheard. Investigative journalists uncover corruption, expose injustices, and provide people with the knowledge to make informed decisions. The Fourth Estate is vital in holding governments accountable, ensuring transparency, and preventing abuses of power.

At its best, journalism is more than just reporting facts—it is about storytelling. It captures struggles, triumphs, and realities that might otherwise go unnoticed. Many journalists risk their lives to report on war, human rights abuses, and corruption, driven by a sense of duty rather than profit.

But today, many media outlets have lost its way. The industry has become corporate-driven, focused on profit, clicks, and ad revenue rather than the truth. Instead of amplifying the most urgent stories, it chases what sells—entertainment, outrage, NFL, and Ozempic.

Yet, there are publications which have kept the core values of journalism alive. That’s why I’ve enjoyed writing for Mercator. I have been able to make a career out of human rights journalism. For several years now, I have tried to highlight the suffering of our sisters and brothers in forgotten corners of the world for Western readers. I have appreciated the opportunity to contribute to Mercator occasionally.

Real journalism should highlight hidden struggles, amplify silenced voices, and tell stories that tug at the heart, even if they aren't profitable. It should be a force for truth and justice, not a tool of corporate influence. The growth of social media and small online publications like Mercator is making this possible.