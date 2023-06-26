Burkina Faso's neglected refugees

Since 2019, the population of internally displaced people in Burkina Faso has increased by more than 5,000 percent, to over two million, according to government figures published in May. The primary cause of their displacement is an ongoing insurgency by jihadist militant groups, which now control nearly half of the landlocked West African country.

The situation is so dire that, in a report published on June 1, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), a humanitarian NGO, designated it as the “world’s most neglected crisis.” The war in Ukraine, says the organisation, has soaked up the vast majority of the attention and resources directed towards handling similar humanitarian crises around the world.

Meanwhile, Burkina Faso’s displaced, and threatened, population continues to grow. They face the full gamut of humanitarian peril: starvation, poor or no access to health services and education, and, in the extreme, death. In 2022, aid groups working in the country requested about US$800m to help respond to the crisis; less than half of this budget was funded, according to the United Nations.

Poverty and violence

Burkina Faso is a very poor country. With a population of 22 million, its 2022 nominal GDP per capita, a measure of annual productivity, was a mere US$825, one of the lowest in the world. Nearly half of its school-age children are out of school, and its literacy rates are some of the lowest in the world, which doesn’t bode well for its odds of developing in any meaningful manner in the near future.

To make matters, worse, in 2022, the country’s government changed hands twice through coups d’état, bringing its total tally of successful coups to nine since its 1960 independence from France. For what it’s worth, this is the highest total of any African country. The longest period without a coup was the 27-year rule of Blaise Compaoré, who himself came to power through a French-supported 1987 coup.

The insurgencies responsible for the present displacement crisis started in 2016, a year after Burkina Faso returned to democracy on the back of popular protests. At the beginning of that year, two jihadist groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, which had until then been mainly active in next-door Mali, carried out a terrorist attack on a hotel in the capital Ouagadougou, killing 30 people.

Over the years since, these groups have been joined by others and have wrested control of vast swathes of the dry countryside north and east of the country from the government, killing thousands and destroying property in the process. Their goals, of course, are variations on the well-worn desire to establish a sharia-run caliphate. They ban alcohol and force women to wear veils in the areas they control.

While Muslims, who make up 64% of Burkina Faso’s population according to the country’s 2019 census (only 26% are Christian), haven’t been spared the worst of the jihadist’s atrocities – they make up the majority of the displaced, after all – their effect on Christians has been particularly deleterious.