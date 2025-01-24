Burma’s Army accused of chemical weapons use

For decades the Myanmar military has been accused of using chemical weapons, with recent allegations from ethnic resistance groups like the Karenni Nationalities Defence Force (KNDF) and the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) describing toxic fumes that cause severe symptoms such as nausea, respiratory distress, and psychological trauma.

Definitive evidence remains elusive due to bureaucratic obstacles, limited resources, and the difficulty of collecting and testing samples in conflict zones. While the National Unity Government (NUG) is working to document these attacks and suspects the use of substances like chlorine and tear gas, international investigations by the Organisation for theProhibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) have been stalled by the Myanmar junta’s refusal to grant access to investigators.

In addition to allegations from ethnic armies, the Free Burma Rangers (FBR), a faith-based frontline aid organization, reported that the Burma Army deployed chemical weapons using drones in Shan State on December 7 and 8, 2024. The drones dispersed aluminum phosphide, an insecticide that releases phosphine gas upon contact with moisture, causing symptoms like nausea and dizziness. Photographs provided by the Karenni National Defense Force (KNDF) and reviewed by FBR showed containers marked with toxic warnings and labeled “S-PHOS 560,” which were linked to the Yangon-based agricultural chemical company Wi Sar Ra.

Six canisters of insecticide deployed by the Myanmar Army drone (photo provided by the KNDF).

The reported deployment of aluminum phosphide canisters by drones raises serious concerns about the Burma Army's weaponization of industrial chemicals. Although it is unclear whether the canisters were specifically manufactured for military purposes, their use highlights ongoing allegations of improvised chemical weapons by the military. This tactic reflects the Burma Army's strategy to instill fear while maintaining plausible deniability, as aluminum phosphide is not traditionally classified as a military-grade chemical weapon. The incident aligns with a broader pattern of alleged chemical weapon use, with previous reports in Shan and Karenni states describing similar symptoms caused by bombs.

The discovery of alleged chemical weapon production facilities, such as one in Bago Region in southern-central Burma, adds weight to accusations of chemical weapons development. A US State Department report stated, "The United States certifies that Burma is in non-compliance with the CWC due to its failure to declare its past CW program and destroy its historical CW production facility (CWPF) near Tonbo." The report also raised concerns that a chemical weapons stockpile may still exist at the site.

In 2014, the now-defunct Unity Journal reported on the construction of a chemical weapons facility in 2009 in Pauk Township, Magway Region. The facility was allegedly built on confiscated farmland and connected by tunnels. The report alleged that prominent military leaders, including Senior General Than Shwe and the current junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, had visited the site. Following the publication, five staff members of the journal, including its chief executive officer, were arrested for trespassing at the site and charged under the Official Secrets Act, which criminalizes the disclosure of state secrets.