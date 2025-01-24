- Free newsletter
Burma’s Army accused of chemical weapons use
For decades the Myanmar military has been accused of using chemical weapons, with recent allegations from ethnic resistance groups like the Karenni Nationalities Defence Force (KNDF) and the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) describing toxic fumes that cause severe symptoms such as nausea, respiratory distress, and psychological trauma.
Definitive evidence remains elusive due to bureaucratic obstacles, limited resources, and the difficulty of collecting and testing samples in conflict zones. While the National Unity Government (NUG) is working to document these attacks and suspects the use of substances like chlorine and tear gas, international investigations by the Organisation for theProhibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) have been stalled by the Myanmar junta’s refusal to grant access to investigators.
In addition to allegations from ethnic armies, the Free Burma Rangers (FBR), a faith-based frontline aid organization, reported that the Burma Army deployed chemical weapons using drones in Shan State on December 7 and 8, 2024. The drones dispersed aluminum phosphide, an insecticide that releases phosphine gas upon contact with moisture, causing symptoms like nausea and dizziness. Photographs provided by the Karenni National Defense Force (KNDF) and reviewed by FBR showed containers marked with toxic warnings and labeled “S-PHOS 560,” which were linked to the Yangon-based agricultural chemical company Wi Sar Ra.
Six canisters of insecticide deployed by the Myanmar Army drone (photo provided by the KNDF).
The reported deployment of aluminum phosphide canisters by drones raises serious concerns about the Burma Army's weaponization of industrial chemicals. Although it is unclear whether the canisters were specifically manufactured for military purposes, their use highlights ongoing allegations of improvised chemical weapons by the military. This tactic reflects the Burma Army's strategy to instill fear while maintaining plausible deniability, as aluminum phosphide is not traditionally classified as a military-grade chemical weapon. The incident aligns with a broader pattern of alleged chemical weapon use, with previous reports in Shan and Karenni states describing similar symptoms caused by bombs.
The discovery of alleged chemical weapon production facilities, such as one in Bago Region in southern-central Burma, adds weight to accusations of chemical weapons development. A US State Department report stated, "The United States certifies that Burma is in non-compliance with the CWC due to its failure to declare its past CW program and destroy its historical CW production facility (CWPF) near Tonbo." The report also raised concerns that a chemical weapons stockpile may still exist at the site.
In 2014, the now-defunct Unity Journal reported on the construction of a chemical weapons facility in 2009 in Pauk Township, Magway Region. The facility was allegedly built on confiscated farmland and connected by tunnels. The report alleged that prominent military leaders, including Senior General Than Shwe and the current junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, had visited the site. Following the publication, five staff members of the journal, including its chief executive officer, were arrested for trespassing at the site and charged under the Official Secrets Act, which criminalizes the disclosure of state secrets.
Allegations of the Burma Army's chemical weapons use date back to the 1980s, including reports of crop-dusting aircrafttargeting Shan villagers, though some alternative explanations for respiratory issues have been proposed, none account for blistering symptoms associated with chemical agents. In the 1980s, US intelligence identified Burma as a potential producer of chemical weapons, specifically sulfur mustard agents, reportedly manufactured in Tonbo with assistance from West Germany. Admiral William Studeman testified to Congress during this period, highlighting concerns about the production of around 500 litres of the agent, allegedly intended for use against pro-democracy resistance forces. Claims of chemical weapon use resurfaced in 2005, with Burmese army deserters and Dr Martin Panter reporting the handling of chemical shells and symptoms consistent with pulmonary and blister agents.
In 2013, Myanmar’s military faced allegations of deploying phosphorus against protesters at the Letpadaung copper mine, resulting in severe burns. Similar accusations have persisted over the years, including claims of chemical weapon use against Karen rebels in 2005 and during clashes with the Kachin Independence Army in 2013. These incidents underscore longstanding concerns about Myanmar’s alleged use of chemical agents and white phosphorus in its military operations.
In 2023, The Irrawaddy reported that The Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) has accused the junta of continuing to use chemical weapons against both civilians and revolutionary forces. On November 23, MNDAA forces reported that the military dropped four chemical bombs on a hilltop outpost in northern Shan State’s Hseni Township, causing symptoms like dizziness and vomiting among its troops.
This follows earlier accusations from the MNDAA and its ally, the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), alleging chemical weapon use by the State Administration Council (SAC), the junta government, in Shan State, including Namkham and Lashio Townships in November. The TNLA reported that chemical bombs caused symptoms such as dizziness, breathlessness, and fatigue among its soldiers. Similar allegations have been made by anti-coup forces across Myanmar, with claims that the military is deploying banned and restricted weapons, including incendiary materials like white phosphorus and chemical agents.
In Kachin State, resistance fighters described drones dropping munitions that caused severe injuries and unexplained symptoms, such as rapid necrosis. Comparable reports have emerged in Shan and Karen states, where fighters experienced dizziness, vomiting, and breathing difficulties after attacks involving suspected "poison gas bombs." Myanmar’s military has a history of brutality, including targeting civilians and burning entire villages, and observers fear chemical weapons use could signal an escalation in its tactics.
The Pa-O National Liberation Army (PNLA) in Hsi Hseng, southern Shan State, reported that drones dropped chemical bombs on March 6 last year, causing symptoms such as oxygen depletion, dizziness, rapid breathing, and itching among their troops. These allegations follow similar claims from the Arakan Army and the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, who reported chemical attacks in Chin and Shan States last year.
Despite Burma signing the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) in 1993 and ratifying it in 2015, the Free Burma Rangers emphasize the urgent need for further investigation and international accountability for the military's alleged violations of international law.
While the CWC prohibits chemical weapons, Myanmar is not a signatory to the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW), which restricts incendiary and indiscriminate weapons. Human rights groups and international observers, including the UN's Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM), have called for independent investigations to verify these claims. The National Unity Government (NUG), Myanmar's democratic shadow government in exile, has also urged the global community to hold the junta accountable for suspected violations of international law.
Antonio Graceffo, PhD, China-MBA MBA, is a China economic analyst teaching economics at the American University in Mongolia. He has spent 20 years in Asia and is the author of six books about China. His writing has appeared in The Diplomat, South China Morning Post, Jamestown Foundation China Brief, Penthouse, Shanghai Institute of American Studies, Epoch Times, War on the Rocks, Just the News, and Black Belt Magazine.
Image credit: Wikimedia;
