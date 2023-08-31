Canada's woke nightmare: a warning to the West

Mercator Staff
August 31, 2023 1 Reaction

From The Telegraph (London): “Under Justin Trudeau, Canada has sought to position itself as the global bastion of progressive politics. In my latest Telegraph documentary … I went to the former British colony to find out how Canadians are dealing with Trudeau’s radical reforms; from the promotion of gender ideology in schools and the mass legalisation of drugs, to his extreme new suicide laws and clamp downs on freedom of speech.”  

