Cancel culture comes for Captain Cook’s Cottage

The writing is on the wall for Captain Cook’s Cottage in Melbourne’s Fitzroy Gardens.

And I’m not referring to the graffiti that was applied to its historic facades in 2013: “Cappy Cook was a crook killer liar theif (sic)” — or again in 2014: “26th Jan Australia’s shame’’.

No, this time the Melbourne City Council is apparently taking aim at the well-loved, 18th-century tourism landmark.

Dismantled and transported to Melbourne in 1934 to give locals a sense of the homestead where Captain James Cook would have visited his family in between epic ocean voyages, the cottage’s future is now “under a cloud”. The Herald Sun reports:

The two-storey home has stood in the gardens, complete with an original fireplace, period furnishing and English-style garden in the 90 years since its reconstruction.

But it’s believed that falling patronage, exacerbated by pandemic restrictions and fewer overseas tourists, has prompted the review at Town Hall, although any decision is likely to be months away.

The cottage, described by the council website as an “historic oddity’’, was once a regular destination for Melbourne schoolchildren but has dropped in popularity.

It’s also believed doubts exist about the appropriateness of its colonial connections and its place in modern Melbourne.

Cancel culture strikes again.

Passing the buck

Aware they are skating on thin ice with the public, political figures in Melbourne have been strategically obtuse about the rumour.

Victoria’s Deputy Premier, Jacinta Allan, refused to comment on the future of the cottage, saying it was a matter for the local council.

“That’s the responsibility of Melbourne City Council and something that they need to consider,” Ms Allan told the Herald Sun.