The tortoise and the hare: will America ever match China's impact in Africa?

The last piece fell into place in October, when the governments of Angola, the DRC and Zambia, together with the United States, the European Commission, the African Development Bank, and the Africa Finance Corporation, signed an MOU to jointly promote and finance the corridor’s development. The parties have already held two forums, and committed US$1 billion to various aspects of the project so far.

Johnny-come-lately

The full price tag of the project is yet to be determined (and will probably be overshot anyway, given its scale). Nevertheless, whatever it ends up costing will be pocket-change in comparison to what China has already invested into African infrastructure. China has been at the game for so long, and spent so much, that not even a project this ambitious can even begin to dislodge it. While America was busy promoting the LGBT agenda and other culture war crap in Africa, China was laying down concrete; now America has to play catch-up, on a pitch China built.

To illustrate China’s entrenchment in Africa’s infrastructural fabric, there’s perhaps no better example than the Lobito Corridor project itself. It was China, after all, that first revived it. From 2006 to 2014, it renovated and upgraded the 1300 km-long Angolan section of the railway, at a cost of US$2 billion, in exchange for oil. By the end of the works, the line had 67 stations and a design speed of up to 90 km/h, with a capacity to move 20 million tonnes of cargo and four million passengers annually.

And now that America and its friends want to upgrade and extend the line further, it is Chinese mining companies that stand to gain the most from it. They control most of the mines in the DRC and Zambia, and export most of the ores (in various states of processing) back home. Right now, this cargo is mainly moved by lorries to ports in various southern African countries, with up to 50-day round trips. A revamped Lobito corridor would cut this down to under 20 days, and significantly lower costs.

In short, unless America stays focused, likely for decades, on developing new critical mineral value chains running through Western facilities (hopefully via African ones), it is China, rather than America, that will make its first-ever large-scale infrastructural investment on the continent economically viable in the long run. This is the inescapable result of China’s first-mover advantage.

This is not to say that America and its Western partners should abandon the project. Quite the contrary. They can, and should, make an alternative infrastructural offer to Africa, and commit to its long-term success. The rewards to be had are rich, the costs are hardly unaffordable, and necessity bids them. For all its ambition, the Lobito Corridor should be just the start.

China’s lead is massive, but it is not unassailable. Unless, of course, America is willing to concede the future.

Mathew Otieno is a Kenyan writer, blogger and dilettante farmer. Until 2022, he was a research communications coordinator at a university in Nairobi, Kenya. He now lives in rural western Kenya, near the shores of Lake Victoria, from where he's pursuing a career as a full-time writer while concluding his dissertation for a master's degree. His first novel is due out this year.

Image: Pexels