China’s bureaucrats are thinking of forcing couples to have 3 kids, as population decline accelerates

University of Pennsylvania economist Jesús Fernández-Villaverde is a rare bird in academia. He is street-smart, so his thinking is not wholly derived from scholarship in the abstract. He recently told up-and-comers at Harvard that global population will peak about 2055. That’s a decade or more ahead of most projections. While the UN pegs the world’s total fertility rate (TFR) at 2.25, Fernández-Villaverde says it is 2.18, slightly above replacement-level 2.1. He says that UN population projections are “overly optimistic” and do not fully consider the acceleration of decline:

The world population will peak and then start declining and it’s likely to happen at a rapid rate. You’re going to be the first generation in human history that is going to see the population of the planet fall in a systematic way.

We’re going to start losing a lot of population, and it’s going to be very fast, much faster than anyone can think.

I believe him.

Nowhere is the professor’s prognostication more disquieting than in Beijing. China’s population began falling in 2021; there were 9.7 million abortions that year. The National Health Commission has since placed restrictions on abortion.

Also in 2021 the government allowed couples to have three children. There is even chatter about making it mandatory. Good luck with that.

In 2024 there were 9.54 million births and 10.93 million deaths. In 2023 kindergarten enrolment declined by over 5 million. Meanwhile Beijing bureaucrats, technocrats and all manner of egghead “experts” are feverishly trying to figure out how to turn things around and avert full throttle population collapse. It is an unprecedented challenge; they’re in uncharted territory. The hour is late.

Marriage

The Gray Lady just ran a pithy clickbait headline: “Chinese Company to Single Workers: Get Married or Get Out.” The Shandong Shuntian Chemical Group had sent a terse notice to unmarried employees:

If you cannot get married and start a family within three quarters, the company will terminate your labor contract.

Not responding to the call of the country and not getting married and having children is disloyalty; not listening to the words of parents and making the elderly worry is unfilial; not being able to get along with a partner after several attempts is unkindness; not listening to the advice of comrades and making workers worry is unrighteousness.

Sounds like corporate sector Confucianism: family formation as civic virtue.

After a social media storm, the directive was withdrawn. Despite what most Westerners may think they know about China, popular input is important. What we call “focus groups” are often used to gauge public opinion.

Then Yu Donglai announced that his Pangdonglai supermarket chain would forbid employees planning to get married from paying or receiving “bride prices,” amounts (dowry) customarily paid to the bride’s family. Yu also limited the number of guest tables at employee weddings. Nuptials are not cheap in China; Mr Yu was thinking that if it costs less to get married, more people will do so. His heart is in the right place. Marriage is critically important: Less than 9 percent of Chinese births are out of wedlock. In the US it is over 40 percent.

To Westerners (and quite a few Chinese) such employer meddling in personal affairs is outrageous. But a Chinese government official trying to somehow mandate a three-child policy would contend that because marriage and children are essential for China’s future, family formation is not a private matter but rather a public concern warranting state intervention. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) People’s Daily said Mr Yu’s edicts were “intended to promote a new trend of civilized marriage… Its guiding significance is worth paying attention to.” In other words, the state is OK with it.

So Mr Yu’s initiative stands. Noncompliant employees can continue in their jobs with existing benefits, though they will not be eligible for expanded ones.

Last year the city of Quanzhou directed government employees to “take the lead in implementing the three-child policy.” While there is no three-child policy, the directive is eerily reminiscent of the government’s infamous “one-child” policy that began by urging citizens to “take the lead.” It didn’t work out that way.

Mr Yu’s initiative was undoubtedly a reaction to the shocking news that Chinese marriages fell 20 percent from 2023 (the auspicious Year of the Dragon) to 2024. While the CCP is alarmed, a coherent strategy to reverse this has not emerged.