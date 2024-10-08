Choosing sides on October 7

Whether or not Bialik was right in accusing these Jews of cowardice, he ensured that generations of future Zionist leaders were determined never to be cowards. Immediately after October 7, The Jewish Star, a New York newspaper, published a study of the poem, calling it “the most influential secular Jewish poem of the twentieth century”. “It influenced the development of a Zionist ethos that sought to mold a strong new Jew who would not go to his slaughter like a lamb.”

And then came the Holocaust. Six million Jews perished. Six million.

The Zionists who migrated to Israel were not going to be Jews “with trembling knees”. As of 1948 they established a state which was recognised by the United Nations. And the Israelis were determined to defend it resolutely. Moshe Dayan, the soldier and politician, explained this in 1956:

“We mustn’t flinch from the hatred that accompanies and fills the lives of hundreds of thousands of Arabs, who live around us and are waiting for the moment when their hands may claim our blood. We mustn’t avert our eyes, lest our hands be weakened. That is the decree of our generation. That is the choice of our lives—to be willing and armed, strong and unyielding, lest the sword be knocked from our fists, and our lives severed.”

How could Hamas or Hezbollah possibly believe that Israelis would not extort a ferocious revenge to protect their people and their country?

When a powerful country faces an existential threat, it is bound to set aside the norms of a just war. Even though a crisis does not exempt a desperate nation from the moral and international law against killing innocent civilians – but they do what they have to do.

On December 7, 1941, 2,403 Americans died in the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor. The United States military felt no compunction whatsoever in firebombing Tokyo in March 1945, killing possibly as many as 100,000 civilians, for negligible military gain.

Neither firebombing Japanese cities nor pulverising Gaza at a cost of 40,000 Palestinian lives is easy to justify. I’d say, in fact, that it is almost impossible. But it is predictable, perfectly predictable.

And this is what makes the moral burden of this war weigh far more heavily on Hamas and Hezbollah. Lacking a clear strategic plan, knowing that they faced overwhelming firepower, fully aware that their tactics would incur stupendous civilian casualties – with all this in mind, still they attacked their enemy.

There’s an odd passage in the Gospel of Luke in which Jesus insists on the importance of common sense:

“If a king is setting out to join battle with another king, does he not first sit down and deliberate, whether with his army of ten thousand he can meet the onset of one who has twenty thousand? If he cannot, then, while the other is still at a distance, he despatches envoys to ask for conditions of peace.”

Is there a universe founded on reason and human dignity in which it is moral to use innocent civilians, women and children, old and young, one’s own compatriots, as human shields in a war? No – ultimately the only clear motivation for this fratricidal cruelty is a warped ideology in which killing Jews and the annihilation of Israel have become ends in themselves. As the 1988 charter of Hamas puts it: “Israel will exist and will continue to exist until Islam will obliterate it, just as it obliterated others before it.”

None of this gets Israel off the hook. “Moral clarity” is a slogan often used by supporters of Israel – it is defending Western civilisation; its opponents are defending barbarism. It is waging a just war; its opponents are not. But it’s not that simple. Even if self-defence is a just cause (jus ad bellum in just war theory), its tactics may not be (jus in bello). Tragically, Israel’s acceptance of a high level of civilian casualties and the quiet expulsion of Palestinians from the West Bank cloud the morality of its war. Israel’s own long-term strategy is murky.

But if we have to blame one side for this tragedy, it must be Hamas and Hezbollah. They picked a fight they could not win. As US President John Adams wrote to his wife 200 years ago: “Great is the guilt of an unnecessary war.”

Michael Cook is editor of Mercator

