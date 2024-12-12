- Free newsletter
- The Latest
- Topics
-
About
Christians wary of Islamist rule in post-Assad Syria
After the implosion of the government of Bashar al-Assad, Syrians seem to be overcome by the twin emotions of joy and uncertainty. Amongst Christians, uncertainty seems to predominate.
The Assad regime has been toppled by Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group and other militias like the Syrian National Army, and the Free Syrian Army, with backing from Türkiye.
Assad, who was responsible for countless crimes against humanity—torture, arbitrary detention, and chemical weapons attacks on his own people—was hated. “Most people are glad Assad is gone,” David Eubank, head of Free Burma Rangers (FBR), a faith-driven aid organization working in conflict zones like Burma, Syria, and Iraq, told Mercator. However, he cautioned that the country may now be moving from one human rights catastrophe into another. “It is very uncertain what this Islamic Caliphate will mean,” he warned.
HTS is regarded as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, Russia, and Australia, along with many other nations. It was originally an affiliate of al-Qaeda and had ties with ISIS. At the moment, the head of HTS, Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, has a US$10 million bounty on his head.
However, al-Jolani is making an effort to appear moderate. He has promised that his government will respect all faiths in Syria, including the Alawites, Shia, Christians, and Druze. It remains to be seen how much credit can be given to these guarantees. The Taliban were lavish with their promises when they resumed their rule of Afghanistan – they have reneged on many of them.
According to the UK-based Christian news service Open Doors, “Under HTS-control in Idlib, Christian clergy are not allowed to walk outside in any clothing that makes them recognisable as priests or pastors. Crosses have been removed from church buildings.”
But so far, so good, at least by the low standards of religious freedom in countries governed by Islamic extremists. “Thank God, this transition happened without bloodshed, without the carnage that was feared,” Cardinal Mario Zenari, the apostolic nuncio to Syria, told Vatican News. “Now the path ahead is steep—those who have taken power have promised to respect everyone and to build a new Syria. We hope they will keep these promises, but of course, the road ahead remains very difficult.”
Just surviving is a miracle
The humanitarian crisis in Syria, already severe before the latest round of fighting, has reached catastrophic levels. An estimated 16.7 million people are now in need of aid, including 7.5 million children. The country is home to 7.2 million internally displaced people, and over 6.3 million Syrians have fled to neighboring countries. The conflict, ongoing since 2011, has destroyed vital infrastructure, leaving millions without access to basic services, healthcare, and education. The February 2023 earthquake exacerbated the crisis, displacing hundreds of thousands and worsening food insecurity, malnutrition, and access to health services.
With many families living in overcrowded camps, the situation remains dire, particularly for children, with many out of school, facing child labor, and vulnerable to exploitation and abuse.
As a result of the recent fighting, the number of internally displaced persons is rising, while public services are deteriorating in many areas, making food and resource insecurity even worse. The need for aid is growing, and with winter setting in, temperatures can drop to freezing at night. As the conflict persists, conditions are expected to worsen, further complicating aid deliveries from neighboring countries.
Kurds and Christians are especially vulnerable in the current crisis, as several groups now in control of parts of Syria have direct ties to ISIS. According to Free Burma Rangers in Syria, Christians are afraid to leave their homes due to the immediate threat of the fighting. However, they are also terrified that if they stay, they could face an even worse situation in the long term.
Join Mercator today for free and get our latest news and analysis
Buck internet censorship and get the news you may not get anywhere else, delivered right to your inbox. It's free and your info is safe with us, we will never share or sell your personal data.
A precarious future for the Kurds
At the same time, Turkey-backed factions are not only fighting the Assad regime but also targeting Syria’s Kurdish minority through direct attacks and Turkish airstrikes. “Turkey is providing airstrikes drones and artillery support…Turkey’s goal is to completely crush and dominate the Kurds in northeast Syria. There was been multiple massacres of families by Turkish air and drone strikes” said Eubank. “The Kurds are US allies, of course.”
Turkey’s persistent attacks on the Kurds not only undermine US foreign policy in the region but also hinder the ability of the US to effectively counter ISIS. At the same time, Turkey's actions are worsening the ongoing humanitarian crisis.
Seeking refuge, many Kurds have fled toward Raqqa Governorate, part of the semi-autonomous Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), which is primarily controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). This region, home to coalition of Kurds, Arabs, Christians, Yazidis and other ethnic groups, operates with significant autonomy in matters of security, administration, and local governance, although it is not recognized by the Syrian government or many international actors. Raqqa itself, captured from ISIS by the SDF in 2017, has remained under AANES control ever since.
FBR team members on the ground report that Christians are safe in Raqqa and that churches are taking in internally displaced people of all faiths, while priests, nuns, and pastors are rendering what aid they can.
These internally displaced persons (IDPs), most of whom are women and children, face extreme danger from the conflict, airstrikes, and threats of massacre by jihadist groups. Local aid efforts, led by the Kurdish Red Crescent and the AANES, are struggling to meet overwhelming needs, with more than 100,000 people already arriving, many of them taking perilous routes to escape. Shelters have been set up in schools and tents, but resources remain grossly inadequate. As a result, many IDPs are forced to endure freezing conditions, sometimes for days, as they wait for available shelter.
The international community’s response has been sluggish, and humanitarian organizations are urgently calling for more support to alleviate the crisis. The situation is further complicated by ongoing military offensives from groups like Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA), which continue to target Kurdish areas, making displaced civilians even more vulnerable.
Eubank concludes: “I think it's very important for the US to remain engaged in northeast Syria and support the Kurds—not only for spiritual reasons, because we said we would, but also because it’s the right thing to do morally and strategically. The Kurds are real allies, and they represent one small light, much like Kurdistan, in a dark place. We need to stand with them.”
Can al-Jolani and HTS be trusted?
Antonio Graceffo, PhD, China-MBA MBA, is a China economic analyst teaching economics at the American University in Mongolia. He has spent 20 years in Asia and is the author of six books about China. His writing has appeared in The Diplomat, South China Morning Post, Jamestown Foundation China Brief, Penthouse, Shanghai Institute of American Studies, Epoch Times, War on the Rocks, Just the News, and Black Belt Magazine.
Image credit: Abu Mohammad al-Jolani / screenshot CNN
Have your say!
Join Mercator and post your comments.