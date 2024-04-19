What are the hallmarks of a truly civilised society? This brilliant new book maps a path to renewal

In Defense of Civilization: How the Past Can Renew Our Present

By Michael R.J. Bonner. Sutherland House. 2023. 230 pages

With nations at war with one another on the fringes of Europe, and many outwardly peaceful and materially wealthy nations at war within themselves, with their own centuries-old values, this book offers important perspectives on what a civilisation is, and why it is important to protect it.

Michael Bonner is a political advisor based in Canada. A historian by training, he received a doctorate in Persian history from the University of Oxford. In addition to his policy work, he has published a number of books on Iranian history. His academic background in ancient Iran, and ancient civilisations more generally, gives a valuable breadth to his arguments that is often lacking in other scholarship on the theme of our contemporary civilisational malaise.

Bonner often refers to Kenneth Clark’s 1969 BBC documentary series, Civilisation, throughout his book, describing it as “perhaps the most engaging thirteen hours of television ever”. Nevertheless, he critiques Clark’s narrow geographic and cultural focus, and Clark’s failure to ever actually define what a civilisation is. The present book is, in some ways, a response to Clark’s project. It has three aims: to explain what makes a civilisation what it is, to show what we are in danger of losing in the event of a collapse, and to point a way towards renewal.

The book presents arguments that are as interesting as they are challenging. For instance, Bonner opens by trying to bring valuable clarity and definition to the term “civilisation”. Historians and anthropologists have sometimes associated it with the beginnings of agriculture, or have treated the term as little more than a synonym for literacy. However, Bonner argues that these things emerged after – and even independently of – civilisation.

For Bonner, “[t]he civilized attitude first took shape in the material culture of the Neolithic period, about twelve thousand years ago,” in modern-day Turkey. His argument works towards identifying three distinctive traits of civilisation: “Clarity, beauty, and order – they appear together first in Egypt; but they are the main results of civilisation everywhere.”

There follow chapters on each of these defining features. Bonner does not settle for shallow or minimalist contemporary portraits of clarity, beauty, and order. This is important as unfortunately some of these terms have been co-opted by the very online and very simplistic reactionary fringes of the internet, unhelpfully throwing them under the long and ill-defined spectre of the “far right”.

Rather, Bonner explores them through time, as early as our knowledge of ancient civilisations permits. This makes these chapters on clarity, beauty, and order particularly fascinating, and really shows the depth of Bonner’s learning. He traces the history of these ideas, sort of miniature histoires des mentalités, from their earliest stages to their precarity today. He makes cogent cases for all three ideas as central to a civilised culture, and his book must be read and appreciated on its own terms in this regard.

Vision

Clarity is rooted in “confidence in our powers of perception and reason”. The twelfth-century rediscovery of Aristotle turbocharged Europe’s intellectual, cultural, and scientific development. Ironically, the most recent century or two has seen the increasing prominence of subjectivity in contemporary discourse.

However, if we permit the universal to be subordinate to the subjective, then language loses its efficacy, and communication increasingly lacks clarity. A civilisation that cannot communicate and transmit its truths cannot remain a civilisation for long. “It is a paradox of European intellectual history,” notes Bonner, “that, as facts proliferated, so did uncertainty and relativism.”

Although Bonner makes his own case for restoring reason to its rightful place, it is hard not to be reminded of the late Pope Benedict XVI, who warned against the creeping dehellenization of Christianity and Western culture more broadly, and strove to emphasise the ultimate unity of faith and reason. For Bonner,

“What we need is confidence – confidence in our senses and intellect to understand the world and confidence that the truth is the same for everyone.”

Elegance

A superficial reader might decide they have worked out beauty for themselves. It is in the eye of the beholder, after all. However, Bonner really shows his depth of learning here, taking us back to the earliest known traces of civilisation. He posits objects as utilitarian as prehistoric hand axes as evidence of “an early and universal human satisfaction with symmetry.”

From this perspective, beauty was not irreconcilable with utility, as it is sometimes perceived to be today. Rather, “art, craft, and technology were unheard of in ancient times” – they were one and the same. From sturdy hand axes to the impermeable constructions of ancient Egypt and Greece, harmony and proportion served a functional purpose while also being aesthetically pleasing to the end-user.