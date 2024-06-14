Cvilisational collapse: lessons from history

The End of Everything

By Victor Davis Hanson | Basic Books, 2024, 301 pages



Victor Davis Hanson occupies a unique position in public discourse, combining as he does an extraordinary knowledge of military and classical history with his conservative insights on modern politics in the United States and geopolitical developments globally.

His latest book, The End of Everything: How Wars Descend into Annihilation, was published in May.

In it, Hanson describes four examples of wars which saw previously powerful city states or empires being utterly destroyed to the point where it was recognised that a civilisation had ended.

These are Thebes (vanquished by Alexander the Great), Carthage (wiped off the map by the Romans), Constantinople (taken and transformed by the rising Ottoman Muslim power) and the Aztec empire whose capital of Tenochtitlan was captured by the Spanish conquistadors in 1521.

Hanson contends that the lessons from these historical collapses need to be heeded today.

What common factors are present across the former civilisational giants which became civilisational ghosts?

Denial

One obvious factor is the refusal to acknowledge existential threats.

As Hanson puts it in explaining the decision of the Thebans to rebel against the militarily dominant Macedonians and their refusal to accept the lenient terms of surrender offered by Alexander, “[c]ollective naïveté can get a vulnerable people killed.”

Similarly, the last Byzantine Emperor Constantine XI had ample time to organise Constantinople’s effective defence - just as Christian allies had ample time to commit forces of their own.

Murderous attacks on Greeks outside the city walls did not result in retaliation, and the obvious Ottoman military build-up and their construction of a nearby fortress to further isolate the city did not result in swift action.

The city’s strong walls and historic status were apparently considered to be a sufficient deterrent, and therefore Constantinople’s days were numbered.

Isolation and fracture

Hanson identifies two more thematic weaknesses demonstrated by doomed states: the tendency of neighbours and former allies to join in their destruction or remain isolated; and internal disputes within.

Carthage’s annihilation could not have happened had their Numidian neighbours not sided with Rome.

Thebes could perhaps have been rescued had the Greeks united and come to its aid.

Hernán Cortés clearly possessed military genius, but Spain’s conquest of the Aztecs would not have been possible without the cannibalistic Tlaxcalan allies who Cortés persuaded to join him.

While explaining in detail just how close the defenders of Constantinople came to saving the city, Hanson criticises Western Europeans for their “lack of gratitude” towards the Byzantines, adding that the “Western Church and squabbling European fiefdoms had done little earlier to aid a beleaguered Orthodox Byzantine Empire.”

Here, the author appears to err in paying insufficient attention to the unreasonableness of those Orthodox clergy and laity who frustrated all efforts to heal the existing schism.

More can be said about those within Constantinople who favoured the “Turkish turban” when compared to the “Papal tiara”, such as the treacherous and foolish conduct of the Orthodox figure Gennadius II, who sat out the defence of the city before being installed as Patriarch by the conquering Islamic Sultan.

Though the Hagia Sophia was immediately turned into a mosque, a grateful Gennadius was rewarded for his submission with a new church headquarters: a church which would of course eventually be stolen and converted by the same enemy and for the same purposes.

Whereas the Catholic example of unified resistance to Islamic aggression would result in eventual success at Vienna and Lepanto, the disastrous Caesaropapist model embraced by Gennadius came to its ultimate end in the early 20th century with the final destruction of Turkey’s Christians.