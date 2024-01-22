A defence of classic stories for children

There remain compelling reasons for fostering the virtues despite the moral relativism of contemporary life. Morality, Guroian argues, is not merely about instruction, and ethics is not a “how-to manual for successful living.” Rather, stories can model vivid and memorable examples of virtue to children, awakening a “moral imagination” in them, helping them to adapt and apply the principles they have encountered in the less predictable and far messier reality of everyday life.

This can seem counterintuitive to the disenchanted modern mind. There is a certain clarity and certainty to the “how-to manual” approach – ethics as a mathematical function, rather than glinting truths woven among the mundane, complex, and unknown of the everyday. This has found its way into adulthood in the dull triumph of proceduralism that has conquered the workplace, for instance.

Consequently, good literature can serve as an antidote to the dull, disenchanted uses to which we put language in modern life. Enchantment brings complexity, and complexity is not a decorative accretion to be stripped away, but something humans must engage with not only as children but in adulthood too.

Fairytales are particularly enchanting stories, and they feature heavily in Guroian’s book. Unfortunately, grown-ups tend to treat the term dismissively. However, Guroian argues that paradoxically, for all their seeming circumlocutions, these stories make it plain that virtue and vice are opposites, and not a sequence of enigmatic moral gradations. Clarity and complexity go hand in hand in fairytales. Unfortunately, our modern tendency toward aesthetic minimalism has led to the sidelining of these stories, and in turn, to an unhelpful and reductive moral minimalism.

The imagination – particularly the “moral imagination” – is therefore an important concept in Guroian’s book. It is the vehicle with which we “experience” characters’ moral muddles and work through their complexities to find points of clarity. The human imagination is immeasurably flexible and adaptable.

A well-nourished moral imagination, given good stories and built on solid first principles, can help children to encounter the ups and downs of life without either giving in to the world, on the one hand, or retreating to cold and inhuman aloofness, rigidity, or proceduralism, on the other.

Guroian describes how he has encountered many who are “perplexed when reading a novel or short story because they have not learned how to find and follow the inner connections of character and action, the narrative itself, and the moral meaning that is communicated.” This, he believes, represents “a failure of [moral] imagination, not of knowledge that can be tested.”

A real boy

Each chapter offers readings of select texts on various themes: friendship, courage, goodness, obedience, self-sacrifice. Guroian’s reading of Carlo Collodi’s Pinocchio, for instance, draws out the rich moral strands woven within it, which contemporary scholarship has repudiated as overly dogmatic.

According to Guroian, the Disney version neutralised the story by emphasising Pinocchio’s desire to grow up as central to the narrative, rather than the importance of being good, which Guroian considers central to the original. While this variation is not necessarily bad in itself, Guroian finds the original richer in its appeal to the reader’s moral imagination:

“In both stories [i.e. Collodi’s and Disney’s] Pinocchio wants to be more. He wants to be a real boy, a good boy, a genuine human son.”

The longing of a wooden puppet to be more like its creator is rich with Christian allusions, to have its heart of stone (or wood, in this case) exchanged for a heart of flesh.

Children (and grown-ups) are fascinated by transformations: witness the enduring success of the Transformers franchise, or superheroes such as Spiderman or Batman who must conceal their identities beneath the plainness of civilian life. But I could not help being reminded of the less enduring and far less coherent Barbie movie that hit cinemas worldwide last summer.

Somewhat like Pinocchio, Barbie leaves the unchanging world of Barbieland behind to assume the fallen, mortal world of humans, with her real-world owner assuming a sort of maternal role for the grown-woman Barbie in the concluding scenes (itself an interesting, if unintended, comment on the extended childhoods of many young adults today).

By the end, despite her metamorphosis to flesh and blood, it is not clear how her character has matured by leaving behind the plastic life of Barbieland for the material and moral plasticity of modern California. In contrast, Pinocchio’s journey toward becoming a real boy is marked by a journey of moral and spiritual self-discovery.

Guroian finds echoes of the prodigal son and Jonah and the whale in Collodi’s story, as the wooden puppet must learn to transcend the subjective and narcissistic tendencies of childhood, undergoing an inner “conversion” that is mirrored exteriorly in the transformation of his wooden frame to flesh and blood.

Objective truth

Tending the Heart of Virtue is a meaty volume, and Guroian takes his time to work through the readings of the texts he has chosen. While it aims to address scholarly blindspots in the critical readings of certain classics of children’s literature, the book’s argument and tone have a much broader appeal than the ivory tower.

Parents and teachers wishing to nurture children’s “moral imaginations” and gain more profound literary encounters in areas such as friendship, self-sacrifice, or courage (to name a few themes covered) will appreciate the insightful readings of some of the enduring classics of children’s literature from the past century and a half. Truth and beauty are never far apart, so even if the moral content might be complex for a parent or teacher to discern and impart, the stories themselves are rich and vibrant enough to appeal to the fertile mind of the child.

There is always a danger with a volume like this that its argument will be perceived as preachy at best, or pessimistically grumpy at worst. Although Guroian laments “the moral crisis of childhood in our culture”, the book is far from a platform for self-indulgent or curmudgeonly melancholia.

On the contrary, the readings are peppered with fleeting personal anecdotes and recollections of telling these stories to his own children and grandchildren. This has the added benefit of making his chosen stories and their readings “real”, rather than abstract or merely academic.

Moreover, Guroian leans into the practical realities of such moralising – that some things are clearly right and others clearly wrong. Eschewing any handwringing or equivocation, he asserts that “[w]hether we admit it or not, education is bound to indoctrinate and bound to coerce.” Some will prickle at the bluntness of this statement.

However, when one peels away the ambitions of contemporary educational policy toward a sort of amoral universality, one inevitably detects baseline principles of some form or another underpinning the worldviews and knowledge it seeks to convey.

From Pinocchio to The Wind in the Willows and the Narnia books, the stories chosen by Guroian will appeal to younger minds who might need stories read to them, as well as older, more independent readers who are happy to take the initiative themselves. But what about more recent classics?

Roald Dahl will not be found in these pages. Nor will Julia Donaldson, for younger readers. These are only two among many popular children’s authors. The beguiling stories and lush illustrations of Donaldson’s books, and the sharp wit and glinting mischief of Dahl’s, perhaps lack the penetrating moral depth that Guroian is eager to highlight as central to the formation of a child’s character.

However, it would have been interesting to hear his thoughts on more recent classics, especially since the present volume is a second edition, and a lot has changed in the field of children’s literature since the original edition was published in 1998.

Overall, however, Guroian does important work developing our understanding of the moral imagination, and presenting a robust corpus of texts with which to nourish this important faculty.

David Gibney is a school teacher in Dublin. He holds a PhD in English literature.

