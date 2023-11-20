Claudia Goldin's work is foundational for understanding 21st-century families

The functions and activities of families continue to fascinate many social scientists. Families are a unique grouping of individuals, governed by different rules and expectations than other social attachments.

In the past, discussions of family life were implicit rather than explicit among classical economists. Smith acknowledged the role of families as educators (1776). Malthus advocated population control via delayed marriage and reduced family size (1798). Mill thought women should have equal standing in marriages and in society more broadly (1859). In the early 20th century, F.A. Hayek discussed the different institutions that govern the “anonymous order”, or market, and the “intimate order”, or private relationships marked by altruism that are often present within the family.

The formal economic study of families began with Gary Becker, who modelled the family as a small firm that benefits from specialisation and exchange. This included the idea that efficient, and perhaps successful, partnerships involved one spouse who is more productive in market work and one spouse who is more productive in household work.

Though these ideas represented a revolutionary application of neoclassical economic theory to unconventional topics, Becker and other economists had to examine them under a new light as gender roles evolved. More and more women were entering the labour market, and the theory of marriage and family as specialisation was not aligning with the real world. Did Becker’s theories, foundational to economists’ interest in the private world of family, reflect history? Would they remain relevant into the 21st century? Is it even possible to sum up what brings two people together?

Enter Claudia Goldin, investigative labour and gender economist, a student of Becker's at Chicago, the first woman to earn tenure in Harvard’s economics department, and the 2023 Nobel Laureate. She plays a critical role in the development of the questions Becker initiated, and she takes a different approach.

Goldin’s work in economic history began on the topic of reconstruction-era economic development, which led her to recognise huge economic changes that were being driven by women and the work they did. Goldin’s career became focused on the transformation of women’s workforce involvement that occurred as the United States economy developed and continues to develop.

Reading Goldin’s work has been informative to me in two ways. First, she has communicated the significance of the story of women’s labour force involvement, and demonstrated that the activities and function of family life cannot be separated from the trajectory of women. Second, she has set an example of interdisciplinary social science that incorporates the complexities of human life.

The role of women in the economy is changing; thus, families are changing

Goldin’s early work uses quantitative historical data to describe how women’s roles in the economy have changed over time. In one of her first papers on the topic of gender in 1983, Goldin notes that economists and sociologists have concentrated on the causes of the changes in women’s roles and historians have focused on the effects.

“The most immediate impact,” Goldin writes, “has been on the family itself.” The form and function of the family is a result of ideology, social norms, and micro-level expectations. Daily activities in the home look significantly different in a world where women specialise within the home than in a world where women specialise outside of the home and delay or forego having children.

In her historical-investigative research, Goldin identified five major phases of work and family, discussed in her book Career and Family. The changing status of women in the workforce, along with new technologies, new norms, and new opportunities, transformed the day-to-day inner workings of families.

In the first half of the 20th century, women had jobs (distinct from careers) before they had families. These jobs were a means to supporting themselves or their parents and would often become unnecessary once she was married. The second phase is family — then job, in which women would seek employment after raising children.

Starting around the 1970s, women wanted to begin establishing a career before having a family, which might have entailed more extensive education or training, and led to the delay of marriage and childbearing. The 21st century and the “modern family” are marked by women’s attempts to pursue a career and have children.