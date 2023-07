Clergy sexual abuse disappearing

There is no organisation in the nation, where adults regularly interact with minors, which has a better record than this. This includes religious as well as secular institutions.

The audit fielded allegations extending back to the 1930s. Almost all of the victims were male (82 percent of diocesan/eparchy priests, and 83 percent of religious order priests). Moreover, the majority of the victims were postpubescent (10 years of age and over).

Prevalent proclivity

The conclusion should be obvious to those not living in a state of denial: most of the molestation was done by homosexuals, not pedophiles. When adult males have sex with postpubescent males, that is called homosexuality. The offending priest may consider himself not to be a homosexual, but that subjective opinion does not change the truth. He may consider himself to be a woman, but that has no bearing on reality.

In the period under review, most of the 16 allegations were made by females. This indicates that the crackdown on homosexuals in the priesthood has been successful. The heyday of the scandal was between the mid-1960s and the mid-1980s; this was also the period when the Church dropped its guard and allowed homosexuals to thrive in some seminaries and in the priesthood.

Credit must be given to Pope Benedict XVI, who instituted a policy that discouraged men with “deep-seated homosexual tendencies” from applying to the priesthood. Fortunately, Pope Francis has continued this commonsensical policy. Together with the reforms established by the bishops in the United States, this explains why cases of molestation have crashed.

This is good news. But for many reasons, those in and out of the Catholic Church, are reluctant to flag it. That’s too bad. We will.

To learn how the scandal unfolded, see my book, The Truth about Clergy Sexual Abuse: Clarifying the Facts and the Causes; it is available on Amazon.

*****

Bill Donohue is the president and CEO of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights, USA's largest Catholic civil rights organisation. The publisher of the Catholic League journal, Catalyst, he served for two decades on the board of directors of the National Association of Scholars. He writes regular columns for CNSNews.com and Newsmax.com.

This article has been republished with permission from the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights.

Image credit: Pexels