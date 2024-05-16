Congolese president accuses Apple of exploiting his people

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) recently made a minor splash in the international news when, towards the end of last month, it sent Apple a letter bearing a series of questions regarding the company’s possible usage of conflict minerals from the country’s benighted east.

Along with the letter, which hasn’t been made public, Amsterdam & Partners, the law firm acting on behalf of the government of the DRC in the United States, also published a report looking into the networks that sanitise the minerals by smuggling them, mainly through Rwanda, into international markets.

The report, like the letter, accuses Apple and other big tech companies of knowingly abetting, and illegally benefiting from, this exploitative syndicate. By doing so, the accusation continues, Apple and its ilk are ultimately perpetuating the suffering of Congolese people, and the further disenfranchisement of the country as a whole.

Ethical conundrum

The DRC contains the world’s largest reserves, and is the main global supplier, of coltan, the mineral source of tantalum. It also has significant reserves of tin, tungsten and gold. All four elements are crucial to the manufacture of electronic devices; tantalum from Congo is probably inside the computer or phone on which you are reading this article (the cobalt in its battery is probably also from the DRC, though it probably came from further south).

As it happens, these four minerals, often abbreviated as 3TG, are also the main internationally recognised conflict minerals. Publicly traded companies in the United States are required by law to disclose how they source them to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); the European Union (EU) imposes a similar requirement on all companies in the 3TG supply chain.

Apple’s latest SEC filing, covering 2023, states that it had no reason to believe that its supply chain “directly or indirectly financed or benefited armed groups in the DRC or an adjoining country.” The DRC’s letter casts doubt on that characterisation, with Robert Amsterdam, of Amsterdam & Partners, retorting that Apple’s “claims do not appear to be based on concrete, verifiable evidence.”

The DRC gave Apple three weeks to respond to its questions, failure to which the country would explore further “judicial options in the U.S. and France.” It is not clear whether and how Apple will respond (so far, it has only directed journalists to its SEC filing), and exactly what judicial options the DRC intends to pursue.

Empty gesture

What is clear right now is that the DRC’s gambit, though bold and justified, is unlikely to produce, nor even contribute to, a lasting improvement in the lot of the people at the bottom of the country’s 3TG supply chain. And this is not so much because the effort itself is misguided (it probably is), but rather because the government mounting it has proven itself woefully inept at seeing such initiatives through.