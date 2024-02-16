Congratulations, Albo! Can Australians hope for more family values now?

The day after Valentine’s Day, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, 60, announced his engagement to his partner of three years, Jodie Haydon. He had popped the question to Ms Haydon the night before during a dinner date at The Lodge.

“We are thrilled. It is such a joy to be able to share this news with people,” Mr Albanese told cameras while standing with his new fiancée outside the official PM residence on Thursday.

“It’s wonderful that I’ve found a partner who I want to spend the rest of my life with. (Wednesday) night was a very great occasion here at The Lodge and we couldn’t be more happy.”

First, congratulations Mr Albanese and Ms Haydon!

As someone who also waited longer than the average person to find and marry my bride, I can relate to the well-earned joy and contentment of finding a wonderful soulmate.

Seeing a prime minister propose while in high office is uncharted territory for Australians, for whom this week’s events represent a number of other unusual firsts. As reported by The Australian:

This will be Mr Albanese’s second time down the aisle. He was previously married to former NSW deputy premier Carmel Tebbutt until 2019. The couple share one son, Nathan, 23.

This will be the first time an Australian prime minister will ­potentially be married while in ­office. All previous leaders, except former Labor leader Julia Gillard and the former Country Party’s John McEwen, had spouses.

Ms Haydon, 45, has never been married.

Until recent times, it was a given that the person elected as head of state of a Western nation was married, and had likely already started a family, too.

But, as we are still learning all these decades on, the Sexual Revolution changed everything — even this.

Today, the phenomenon of the footloose-and-fancy-free president, the single-and-ready-to-mingle chancellor, or the dating, de facto and then engaged prime minister is par for the course.