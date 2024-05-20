Could the World Health Organization use the next pandemic to become a global tyrant?

The World Health Organization (WHO), the health agency of the United Nations, is drafting new documents which aim to radically change response and readiness for future pandemics.

These reforms include extensive amendments to the 2005 International Health Regulations (IHR) and a new pandemic regulation, which are intended to govern the relationship between the WHO and its 194 member states.

The proposed agreements are due to be voted upon by the 194 Member States in the week of 27 May 2024. These changes include amending the very nature of the WHO, turning it into a world governing body that can enact enforceable proclamations with a simple majority vote among its member states. The new pandemic regulation will require the approval of at least two-thirds of member states (i.e. 131 countries) and would be subject to its national ratification process.

But the International Health Regulations can be amended by only 50 percent of member states (98 countries).

If passed, these international agreements will give the WHO extraordinary powers to declare anything they want a “pandemic risk”, with the correlating power to enable it to implement lockdowns, mandate vaccines and apply other measures such as censorship and population surveillance. Experts who have worked for the United Nations have expressed concerns about these radical changes, arguing that they will usurp the sovereignty of all states.

According to political science professor Ramesh Thakur, former UN Assistant Secretary-General, “[t]he set of changes to the architecture of global health governance will effectively change the WHO from a technical advisory organisation offering recommendations, into a supranational public health authority telling governments what to do”.

The working groups involved in these negotiations must follow UN principles and guidelines for international negotiations. These are still being negotiated and they leave insufficient time for the state members to consider them more carefully before voting.

On 14 May, the Australian Prime Minister received a letter co-signed by a group of 14 cross-party federal parliamentarians raising serious concerns about the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations and the WHO Pandemic Treaty. Signed by Senators Alex Antic, Pauline Hanson, Matt Caravan, Malcolm Roberts, Ralph Babet, and nine other members of Parliament, the letter first reminds the Prime Minister that “the WHO has demonstrated through the COVID period that its global approach to providing recommendations to respond to actual or perceived public health emergencies consistently resulted in more damage than was prevented and has caused untold losses both economically and socially”.

It then goes on to correctly explain that the WHO has no power under its own constitution to implement a Pandemic Treaty which goes well beyond its jurisdiction. The letter concludes:

“The IHR Amendments and the WHO Pandemic Treaty will transform the WHO from an advisory organisation to a supranational health authority dictating how governments must respond to emergencies which the WHO itself declares. For these reasons, that outcome is well outside the jurisdictional competence of the WHO and WHA, and in any event, is unacceptable to many Australians. We call on the Government to reject the IHR Amendments and the WHO Pandemic Treaty…”

Amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR)

The International Health Regulations (IHR) consist of a multilateral treaty binding all the 194 member states which ratified these regulations and the WHO. Accordingly, member states must abide by the procedural rules of Article 55(2) of International Health Regulations and they cannot suspend these rules unilaterally. In this context, 307 proposed amendments to the IHR are being currently negotiated by the “Working Group on Amendments to the International Health Regulations” (WGIHR).

One of the reasons to initiate the amending process is the express concern of the WHO that its member states did not satisfactorily comply with their obligations under the IHR during the “Covid-19 Public Health Emergency of International Concern”. That being so, according to Dr Precious Matsoso, co-chair of the WHO’s Intergovernmental Negotiating Body Bureau, the primary goal now is preparing the world for responding to future pandemics.

However, Dr Silvia Behrendt, who holds a PhD on International Health Regulations from Georgetown University, and Professor Amrei Müller, who teaches International Humanitarian Law at University College Dublin, comment:

“The outcomes of these processes have the potential to affect the livelihoods, lives, health and human rights of individuals around the world, inter alia, because amendments proposed will, if adopted, give unique ‘emergency’ powers to the WHO and in particular its Director-General (DG), thereby entrenching the securitised approaches to managing infectious disease outbreaks embodied in the so-called Global Health Security (GHS) doctrine that has dominated the WHO-led global response to Covid-19 into international health law”.

Under the proposed amendments, Article 49.5 of the International Health Regulations enables the WHO Director-General to personally select all the members of the Emergency Committee tasked to make final determinations regarding pandemic measures. Under Article 42, “States Parties shall take all practical measures, in accordance with national laws, to engage with non-State actors operating in their respective jurisdictions with a view to achieving compliance with, and implementation of, health measures taken pursuant to these regulations”.

This should be ensured by a National IHR Authority established by each of the member states at the national level, charged with the task to coordinate the implementation of the International Health Regulations within the territory of the member states.

Under the proposed regulations, a “public health emergency” would not even have to be real because a “pandemic emergency” can be “likely” and associated with “public health risk”. Accordingly, the Director General will have the power to declare a “potential public health emergency” on his own. In other words, such a declaration may be made due to the likelihood of an event that may present a serious danger. WHO member states will be required to create a National IHR Authority to coordinate the implementation of these measures into domestic legislation and administrative arrangements, and report to the WHO on their compliance.

At the event of a “potential public health emergency”, the WHO via its Director General would therefore have the authority to order lockdowns, travel restrictions, forced medical examinations, mandatory vaccinations, and isolation and quarantine.

Of course, this could have disastrous influences for the enjoyment of basic human rights, among them the right to bodily autonomy, and the right to safe and effective medical products. Vaccine passports are discussed in the document but they are called “health documents” – a global system of health certificates relating to testing, vaccination, prophylaxis and recovery. Personal medical information will be supplied to the WHO and it can be disclosed to others.

Finally, freedom of information will be severely curtailed by means of mis-and-disinformation policies combined with the control of research and censoring of scientific debate.

To give one final example, the amendments propose that the present reference in Article 3 of the IHR to “full respect for the dignity, human rights and fundamental freedoms of the person”, be replaced by “equity, coherence and inclusivity”.

This would represent the replacement of the vocabulary traditionally adopted by the international human rights movement, as properly expressed in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, with a language that is more in line with the present woke movement and its radical agenda.

Proposal for the WHO Pandemic Agreement.

The second document pending approval by State Members is the new “Proposal for the WHO Pandemic Agreement”. The proposed agreement requires all 194 member states to work together so as to develop policies for pandemic prevention and public surveillance. They must implement “collaborative surveillance” and surrender to the WHO their power to decide whether anything may be a pandemic.

Article 4. Pandemic prevention and public health surveillance

The Parties recognize that environmental, climatic, social, anthropogenic and economic factors increase the risk of pandemics and endeavor to identify these factors and take them into consideration in the development and implementation of relevant policies, strategies and measures at the international, regional and national levels, as appropriate, including by strengthening synergies with other relevant international instruments and their implementation.

Basically, the above provision states that the WHO will be able to adapt necessary guidelines, recommendations and standards for just about everything! Vaccine manufacturers will be free from liability with countries required to grant indemnities and establish state compensation schemes for the injured.

Article 5. One Health

1) The Parties Committee to promote a One Health approach for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, recognizing the interconnection between people, animals and the environment, that is coherent, integrated, coordinated and collaborative among all relevant organizations, sectors and actors, taking into account national circumstances.

Under One Health, anything the WHO thinks may be an environmental or social concern will be enough to activate its own power to interfere and to change everything radically. For example, the WHO will be empowered to decide whether livestock farming or any other food farm poses a health risk, or whether a business may cause an adverse effect on climate change.

Article 14. Regulatory Strengthening

1) Each Party shall take steps to ensure that it has the legal, administrative and financial frameworks in place to support emergency regulatory authorizations for the effective and timely approval of pandemic-related health products during a pandemic, monitoring adverse events, and sharing of regulatory dossier through WHO, as appropriate …

4) The parties shall, as appropriate, monitor, regulate and strengthen rapid alert systems against substandard and falsified pandemic-related health products.

What this Article is saying is that the WHO will prepare regular reviewing practices of national policies and strategies. The WHO wants its member states to make sure that that all their domestic laws allow it to make a final decision about an “emergency declaration”. This basically means that the WHO will have the power to impose whatever it wants, thus sidestepping any domestic legislation and handing over everything to its bureaucrats.

As a consequence, no country associated with the WHO will be allowed to adopt legislation that prohibits gross violations of human rights, including lockdowns, vaccine mandates and forced medical testing.

Article 18. Communication and public awareness

The Parties shall strengthen science, public health and pandemic literacy in the population, as well as access to transparent, accurate, science- and evidence-informed information on pandemics and their causes, impacts and drivers, particularly through risk-communication and effective community-level engagement.

The Parties shall, as appropriate, conduct research to inform policies on factors that hinder or strengthen adherence to public health and social measures in a pandemic and trust in science and public health institutions, authorities and agencies.

The above proposal indicates that the WHO aims at “re-educating” the populations so as to make them more compliant, and not hesitant, to do whatever it freely wants.

Article 32. Withdrawal

At any time after two years form the date on which the WHO Pandemic Agreement has entered into force for a Party, that Party may withdraw from the Agreement by giving written notification to the Depositary.

Any such withdrawal shall take effect upon expiry of one year from the date of receipt by the Depositary of the notification of withdrawal, or on such later date as may be specified in the notification of withdrawal.

As can be seen, if a State Member desires to withdraw from the WHO’s Pandemic Agreement it can only be done two years after it was signed into law, and such withdrawal will take a full year to be finally accomplished. In other words, a party is in it for at least three years no matter what. The agreement will be a five-year agreement to be revised every five years.