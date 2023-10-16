Creating havens of peace in times of war

One of the vital functions of families is to maintain havens of peace and security in an unstable world. However, despite our best efforts, the ogre of conflict inevitably comes knocking at all our doors. Perhaps you feel it knocking now.

When events and forces outside our families encroach to the point of causing palpable distress to us, our children inevitably shoulder that distress as well. They will largely experience this as an unproductive and potentially damaging sense of alarm, since they have no way of changing the things that are causing the stress.

An outside stressor could be a war brewing halfway around the world — as is unfolding now, the death of a public figure, a devastating earthquake, an embarrassing moment on Instagram, an infectious disease outbreak, a violent assault, a plane crash, or a thousand other things that march angrily across our social media feeds all day. Our job is to filter what our children are exposed to and maintain a spirit of peace and stability in our homes as much as possible.

Here are three ways to minimise unnecessary stress on your children — and yourself — despite the rising tides of conflict.

1. Control Your Face

Your face is the bullhorn of your soul. Your face should radiate calmness and peace to your children and family most of the time — especially in moments of potential tension. Keep your face calm. If you do this, it will follow that your words will also become more calm.

Speak in a controlled way and smile at your children. Say things that are reassuring like, “I love that our family is together tonight,” “We’re safe in our home,” “Everything is going to be okay,” or “God is watching over us and will help us.” (Watch this short video to see why you should say this even if you’re not yet sure God is actually watching over you). Older children can also benefit from statements of comfort and reassurance.

2. Exercise Discretion

Your young children do not need to know the gory details (or even the general details) of most of the depraved acts committed across the world. And you do not need to watch them ad nauseum either. It is wise to be informed; it is foolish to obsess.

You will understandably be alarmed at reports of beheaded babies and exploding bombs. Your child probably doesn’t need to know about this. Resist the urge to show your children alarming videos or to watch them in their presence. Turn off phones and other devices that deliver near-constant doom and gloom.