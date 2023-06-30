Cultural Marxism: or, how the West was lost

There’s been a lot of chatter lately about cultural Marxism, aka PC or wokeism. It is a strident creed, quite divisive and fueling the anything-goes promiscuity that preaches “tolerance” for just about anything except disagreement with wokeism, which is deemed “hateful” or “not inclusive.” It is eroding both the family and society.

The Hon. Miriam Cates

Tory MP Miriam Cates brought down the house at the UK National Conservative conference in May, citing cultural Marxism as a significant contributing factor to falling fertility:

British economic, industrial, educational and social policies over recent decades have collectively increased the cost and diminished the returns of raising children.

[When universities] tell young people that fulfilment is only to be found in education and career, then our bloated educational system has become a hindrance and not a help to family formation.

[L]iberal individualism has proven to be completely powerless to resist the cultural Marxism that is systematically destroying our children’s souls.

When culture, schools and universities openly teach that our country is racist, our heroes are villains, humanity is killing the earth, you are what you desire, diversity is theology, boundaries are tyranny and self-restraint is oppression, is it any wonder that mental health conditions, self-harm, suicide and epidemic levels of anxiety and confusion characterise the emerging generation?

If we do not teach our children to value and be proud of our nation and its history, is it any surprise they do not want to be responsible for continuing it?

The pro-family MP knocked it out of the park. Bravo!

Her speech was too much for the powers that be. Leftwing media attacked. The Guardian lambasted Ms Cates in “The great British baby drought has a simple cause. And it’s not ‘cultural Marxism’.”

Motherhood is devalued, while “cultural Marxism” causes mass indoctrination of young minds. No-fault divorce “has removed any value at all in the eyes of the law for getting married”. Motherhood is painted “as an oppressive drudgery that any self-respecting woman wants to avoid and stay-at-home mothers as lazy, economically inactive or unambitious”. She blames Tony Blair’s surge in university places, as she claims “some estimates suggest graduates are 50% more likely to remain childless”.

The “liberal elite” thinks women should outsource their children’s care for a paid job, instead of nurturing them.

Thank you, Guardian, for making Ms Cates’s point. Yes, there is a “liberal elite” and yes, wokeism is harmful. Yes, cultural Marxism is a major contributing factor to the West’s falling fertility, rising social pathologies and obsession with race. While birthrates are declining across the globe, it is in the West where wokeism rules the roost.

The West’s vexing conundrum

The West’s most intractable challenge is that we’re starting to run out of people. Mammon worship, tight money, hyper-individualism and changing priorities have led to a more than 50 percent fertility decline in 50 years. The situation worsens as broken homes and dysfunctional families increase. Something is terribly out of kilter.

Enlightenment empiricism adulterated traditional morality and culture. The decoupling of freedom from responsibility has led to all manner of mischief. Then came the Industrial Revolution. The 20th century’s world wars were a body blow to Western Civilisation. Think of the death, demoralization and families that never were.

Also in the 20th century, an alien ideology metastasised under the radar for years. It has corroded the West’s moral fibre to the point of dissolution. Born of Bolshevism, it has exceeded the social upheaval wrought by the Enlightenment, French Revolution and industrialization. This ruinous ideology, overtly anti-Western and anti-Christian, has institutionalised moral relativism and identity politics. Now the very definitions of man, woman, family and culture are up for debate.

This ideological pathogen is cultural Marxism, a secular religion, today the ruling zeitgeist of the faltering West. How did this come about?

A short history

In the late 1800s, a thoroughly secularised intelligentsia flourished in Europe. They were infatuated with the utopian ramblings of Karl Marx, who called religion “the opiate of the masses.” Marxism is a collectivist, levelling, anti-Western creed. As with any utopian ideology, everyone must conform for it to work. That means force. The opportunity to impose it on a national scale came with the Bolshevik Revolution.

Marxist ideology became Marxist-Leninism, aka Communism. The Bolshevik regime slaughtered millions, including thousands of priests. Churches were shuttered and destroyed.