What it means to have a culture war

For generations, Americans took for granted that if you want a happy and virtuous nation, it will have to be a religious nation. George Washington thought so:

Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports. In vain would that man claim the tribute of patriotism, who should labor to subvert these great pillars of human happiness, these firmest props of the duties of men and citizens. The mere politician, equally with the pious man, ought to respect and to cherish them. A volume could not trace all their connections with private and public felicity.

Let it simply be asked: Where is the security for property, for reputation, for life, if the sense of religious obligation desert the oaths which are the instruments of investigation in courts of justice? And let us with caution indulge the supposition that morality can be maintained without religion. Whatever may be conceded to the influence of refined education on minds of peculiar structure, reason and experience both forbid us to expect that national morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle.

He also thought religion necessary to self-government:

It is substantially true that virtue or morality is a necessary spring of popular government. The rule, indeed, extends with more or less force to every species of free government. Who that is a sincere friend to it can look with indifference upon attempts to shake the foundation of the fabric?

The idea that irreligion would shake the foundation of the fabric is very close to saying that it would bring on degeneracy, division, and culture war.

Different standards

Some of my students find this claim plausible, and wonder whether we are in trouble. Some of them push back: “I’m not religious, and I think I’m pretty virtuous.” Sometimes, they are even offended: “Where does anyone get the right to judge me?”

But that is beside the point, because judging people is not the issue. There is only one important question: Is what people like Washington believed true? Does a nation’s virtue depend on its religion?

Interestingly, investigators consistently find that religious people differ significantly from non-religious people in self-reported moral behaviour. For example, religious people turn out to be much more likely to give to charitable causes. Do they still differ if we subtract charitable giving to religious organisations from total charitable giving? As it turns out, yes, they still do, very much.

Non-religious people also turn out to be more likely to excuse lying and adultery. Of course, it’s possible, say, that the religious people are lying about how much they lie. Even so, wouldn’t people be more likely to do what they consider acceptable than what they don’t?

But if we want to understand the culture wars, we still haven’t reached the heart of the matter. Sure, non-religious people report higher levels of such conduct as unfaithfulness to their marital vows. But how exactly do they view the practice? Maybe they aren’t falling below the standard, but using a different standard.

After all, even a religious person might fall into committing adultery, and if he does, he is likely to say, “It’s very wrong, but I slipped and did it anyway." Such a culprit isn’t challenging the principle that unfaithfulness is wrong. He agrees that he has sinned.

Today, though, we also find people expressing very different attitudes. Let’s list a few, ordering them on a scale from least hostile to most hostile to the norm of marital fidelity.

1. "It's wrong, but it’s not very wrong."

2. "Maybe sometimes it isn’t wrong."

3. “Who can tell whether it’s wrong? There are fifty shades of grey.”

4. "Maybe it’s wrong for you, but right for me.”

5. “What do you mean, ‘wrong’, you bigot? The whole idea of marital faithfulness is wrong and oppressive. Up with fluidity! Bring on polyamory! Smash the patriarchy!”

Especially with that last attitude, we are well into culture war territory. We are no longer talking about whether non-religious people have an easier or a harder time living up to a conceded standard. Now, we are talking about having a radically different standard.

Take another issue: Abortion. It’s one thing to say, “I had an abortion, and I wish that it had never happened,” or to say, “I wonder if abortion might sometimes be excusable, but I’m not easy in my mind about it.” A lot of people do say things like that. But we’re not in Kansas any more, and haven’t been for some time. The following views are nothing new:

• Warren Hern holds that pregnancy is a disease, and the cure is to evacuate the uterus of its contents.

• Eileen McDonagh agrees that taking innocent human life is wrong, but says that deadly force may be used against the living human in the womb because he isn’t innocent — he “coerces” the woman “to be pregnant against her will.”

• Ginette Paris writes that we need to “restore abortion to its sacred dimension”, calling it “a sacrifice to Artemis” and “a sacrament for the gift of life to remain pure.”

Here, we really have crossed the DMZ. When one writer thinks abortion is something like having a cavity drilled out, another that it’s something like executing a criminal, and another that it’s something like Holy Communion, we have passed into the realm of culture war proper.

Please notice that I’m not presently saying that such views are wrong, although it’s no secret that I think they are. I’m only drawing attention to the fact that arguments like these aren’t about living up to traditional moral standards. They are about profoundly rejecting them.