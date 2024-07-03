Alarming attacks against Christians and Jews in Dagestan, Russia

On Sunday, 26 May 2024, Islamic gunmen stormed an Orthodox Christian church in Russia’s Dagestan Republic, killing 66-year-old Father Nikolai. Simultaneously, attacks were launched against churches and synagogues in other parts of Dagestan, including Derbent, where a 110-year-old synagogue was destroyed. In total, 21 people were killed and 43 injured in these attacks.

Dagestan, located in the Russian North Caucasus, is predominantly Muslim, but it is also one of the historical seats of Christianity in Russia and home to an ancient Jewish minority. Father Nikolai’s church was located in Derbent, which is known as "the city of three religions".

Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, most of the Jews fled Dagestan, leaving a small community of 2,000-3,000. Both before and after the end of the USSR, the region has been plagued by Islamic extremist terrorism and separatist violence.

The violence in Derbent is particularly worrying because until now, Derbent has remained relatively free of religious extremism. However, in 2013, a rabbi was shot while walking home from a synagogue in Derbent.

Unrelenting

Since 7 October 2023, Dagestan has experienced several attacks against Jews and Christians, fuelled by rising antisemitic and anti-Christian sentiments. On October 27th, an online petition circulated in Nalchik, the capital of Kabardino-Balkaria, demanded the government cease construction of a Jewish community centre. The site was attacked with Molotov cocktails, burned, and marked with antisemitic graffiti calling for violence against Jews.

That same day in Khasavyurt, an angry mob broke into two hotels, searching for Jews and Israelis, leading to violent confrontations. In Cherkessk, protesters gathered in front of the local government building, demanding the expulsion of all Jews from the area.

On 29 October, a large mob stormed Makhachkala airport to prevent the entry of passengers believed to be Jewish or Israeli. About 1,500 people responded to calls on local Telegram channels to gather at the airport, engaging in violent actions without police interference for several hours. Twenty people were injured.

Although 80 people were arrested as a result of the Makhachkala Airport incident, only 17 were charged with petty hooliganism, and just 2 were sentenced to short jail terms. Human rights groups accuse Moscow of not taking a strong enough stance against the violence and failing to protect Jews and Christians from extremist attacks.

Resentment

These incidents reflect a broader trend of increasing religious intolerance in Dagestan and other Muslim areas, fueled by socio-economic problems and political instability. The violence and religious conflict in Dagestan are deeply rooted in historical grievances, a desire for independence, ethnic tensions, and the rise of radical Islamist movements.

The region suffers from pervasive poverty, high unemployment, poor living conditions, widespread crime, and inadequate infrastructure, all of which contribute to economic struggles and fuel discontent and instability. This challenging environment exacerbates the complex interplay of ethnic and religious tensions, creating fertile ground for the growth of Islamic extremism.