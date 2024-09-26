Desperate people in Myanmar are selling their organs

Desperation in Myanmar has reached a point where some are selling their organs through social media apps. Burmese-language Facebook groups have been set up specifically for organ sales to connect sellers, buyers, and agents. Sellers receive as little as US$2,500 for a kidney, while a kidney transplant costs around $12,280 at a hospital in Myanmar. In neighbouring Thailand, the cost rises to about $60,000. This wide price disparity allows buyers to save money while agents, corrupt doctors, and middlemen profit significantly.

For the sellers, the lump sum provides temporary relief from daily financial struggles. But the money eventually runs out, leaving them with diminished health, reduced life expectancy, and the same poverty that drove them to sell their kidney in the first place. The organ trade thus reflects the brutal realities of Myanmar’s economic collapse, exploiting the most vulnerable amid the country’s severe humanitarian crisis.

Another option for Burmese looking to sell their organs is to work with agents who traffic them to India, where transplants can be done under the radar. In India, a transplant costs about $11,000, providing significant room for markups while still coming in well below the cost in Thailand. Despite organ sales being illegal in both Myanmar and India, one of India’s largest private hospital groups was implicated in facilitating the sale of Burmese organs. These organs were sold to buyers as far away as the UK, where they fetched up to $44,000.

While organ donations between family members are permitted in India, agents often enlist notaries and lawyers to falsify documents, making it appear as though the donor and recipient are related. In some cases, fake wedding or family photos are fabricated to justify the relationship between the donor and buyer, further enabling this illegal trade.

Along with the poor selling their kidneys out of desperation, Myanmar’s human trafficking victims have reported being forced to give up their organs. The Covid lockdowns inflicted severe economic hardship worldwide, especially in poorer countries like Myanmar, where extreme poverty and lack of opportunities have made vulnerable people easy targets for exploitation. Human trafficking, particularly for labour and sexual exploitation, has intensified in this environment. Additionally, there are alarming reports of people being forced into trafficking networks, where they are coerced into selling their organs.

In some cases, victims are forced to give up their organs as punishment for failing to meet quotas in online scam operations.

During the Covid lockdowns, much of the work on China’s Belt and Road Initiative in Myanmar was halted. In this vacuum, particularly after the coup, so-called "scam centres" began to emerge in areas near the Chinese border. These compounds or criminal enclaves popped up in remote regions of Myanmar, engaging in all manner of illicit business, including gambling, prostitution, drug trafficking, money laundering, online gambling, and "pig butchering" scams that cheat foreign victims out of their money. These centres represent a convergence of Chinese transnational crime organizations, ethnic warlords in Myanmar, and corrupt Burmese military officials. Thousands of people were trafficked to these sites, lured by fake job offers. Desperate job seekers came not only from China, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam, but also from as far away as India, Africa, and Europe.

Once trapped, victims are often forced into labour under brutal conditions. Those who fail to comply or generate sufficient revenue are threatened with violence, including organ harvesting. These illegal operations have thrived in the lawlessness that has gripped parts of Myanmar since the coup, exacerbating the country’s already dire humanitarian crisis.

Until the war in Burma ends, the suffering will persist. People are losing their lives, homes, families, freedom, dignity, and even their organs. The country is under severe sanctions by the US and other nations, which have been designed to cripple the junta’s finances and limit its ability to continue waging war. Unfortunately, some countries, particularly China, are willing to bypass these sanctions, providing the junta with weapons and financial support. As a result, despite the rebels' significant territorial gains, the war grinds on, and with it, human misery deepens.

The US and Western democracies need to adopt a more proactive approach. Imposing strict secondary sanctions on China would deter its continued support of the junta. Western powers should also seriously consider military intervention. Already, 5,300 people have been killed, more than 10 percent of the population is displaced and 30 percent are facing food insecurity. These numbers will only rise as the conflict drags on, worsening the already dire humanitarian crisis.

Antonio Graceffo, PhD, China-MBA MBA, is a China economic analyst teaching economics at the American University in Mongolia. He has spent 20 years in Asia and is the author of six books about China. His writing has appeared in The Diplomat, South China Morning Post, Jamestown Foundation China Brief, Penthouse, Shanghai Institute of American Studies, Epoch Times, War on the Rocks, Just the News, and Black Belt Magazine.

