Did Trump almost DIE thanks to DEI?

At the end of a dizzying week of news headlines, here’s the latest: Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has resigned.

It was difficult to see this ending any other way.

Almost daily a new, scandalous revelation about the Trump hit job had emerged.

A prime sniper’s nest was left exposed a stone’s throw from the former president.

Rally attendees urged police to intervene minutes before the first shots were fired.

Police spotted the would-be assassin toting a rangefinder hours before the event began.

Officers were not stationed on the shooter’s roof due to its slope.

The fact pattern emerging from last weekend is a conspiracy theorist’s paradise. But there is another major failure for us to interrogate in relation to Trump’s near-death experience: DEI.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has been corroding American culture for years on end. Happily, last year’s Harvard scandal seems to have marked the advent of peak woke. Even so, it will take time to purge this ideological toxin from America’s institutions.

As a case in point, look no further than the Secret Service.

It is clear to even a casual observer that the female agents assigned to Trump’s detail were, despite their evident bravery, too short to provide cover for their asset’s neck and head, and were at key moments apparently frightened and confused, fumbling firearms and sunglasses.

Judging by those scenes, one cannot help but wonder whether the Secret Service, like so many other American institutions, has been sacrificing excellence to appease the god of wokeness.

Operating with absolute distinction is central to the Secret Service’s mission. Its agents have one of the most important jobs in the country as guardians of the president and other high-profile political figures.

However, under Kimberly Cheatle, the standards slipped, and she effectively conceded as much, as recently highlighted at City Journal by Christopher Rufo.

Since Cheatle’s appointment in 2022, the Secret Service made “diversity” a key prerogative, boasted that it “prioritizes recruiting women candidates,” and published an “affirmative action” plan aimed at ramping up the number of women, LGBT employees and Native Americans, among other select identity groups.

“I’m very conscious, as I sit in this chair now, of making sure that we need to attract diverse candidates and ensure that we are developing and giving opportunities to everybody in our workforce, and particularly women,” Cheatle told CBS News last year. Her target was 30 per cent female recruits by 2030.

CBS News Report reveals what Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has been focused on: diversity hires pic.twitter.com/IoKnY4uj6M — Matt Batzel (@MattBatzel) July 14, 2024

Such goals do not come without a cost. On the agency’s website are two separate sets of fitness standards — one for men and a less arduous one for women.

There in writing is Cheatle’s confession that the excellence of the Secret Service was been made subservient to the goals of DEI.