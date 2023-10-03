Discrimination is entrenched in US corporates, just not the kind you might think

Title VII of the US Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits employers from discriminating against job applicants based on their race, colour, religion, sex, or national origin.

However, that didn’t stop the majority of S&P 100 companies reducing Caucasian Americans to just 6 percent of new hires in the year following the Black Lives Matter protests.

This is according to an analysis by Bloomberg published last week titled “Corporate America Promised to Hire a Lot More People of Color. It Actually Did.”

Of the 323,094 new jobs observed in the analysis, 20,524 went to White workers, while the other 302,570 — or 94 percent — went to Hispanic, Asian and Black Americans.

Bloomberg collected its data from the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and compared the change in workforce demographics at 88 S&P 100 companies between the years 2020 and 2021.

Those 88 companies included “some of the country’s largest and most lucrative firms, in industries from tech to finance, including Apple Inc., Walmart Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co.” Bloomberg explains. Together, they employ more than 9 million Americans.

The biggest shifts were seen in lower and medium-paying roles such as sales workers, administrators and managers. But even at the executive level, says Bloomberg, over half of new hires were from minority ethnicities.

In its analysis, Bloomberg provided a sketch of the social and political climate that precipitated these events.

For a brief moment in 2020, much of corporate America united around a common goal: to address the stark racial imbalances in their workplaces.

Mass protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd led to a flurry of company promises, both specific and vague, to hire and promote more Black people and others from underrepresented groups…

That summer, some companies rebranded products that had long been marketed with racist stereotypes. More pledged hundreds of millions of dollars — and their shelf space — to racial equity efforts. Separately, about half the firms in the S&P 100, including Amazon.com Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. (then Facebook) and Microsoft Corp., set ambitious targets for increasing their share of people of color in leadership.