Diversity of thought is at risk in medical journals

A couple of years ago, a new editor was appointed to one of the world’s leading medical journals, JAMA, or the Journal of the American Medical Association, and its network of associated journals.

Dr Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo is the 17th editor in chief. She set out her goals in an editorial entitled, “The Urgency of Now and the Responsibility to Do More”. She aspired to ensure that JAMA had “the highest standards of editorial integrity and quality independent of any special interests”. She warned against “Insularity and parochialism”; she said that “it is paramount that the voices in the room where decisions are made represent diversity of thought, expertise, and backgrounds”.

I wonder, though, how committed JAMA is to diversity of thought. Two articles in the March 4th issue of JAMA Internal Medicine are promoting a narrow and controversial approach to the beginning and the end of life.

The first is a savage attack on Catholic healthcare in the United States by the associate editor and the deputy editor of the journal. As an “editor’s note”, it nails its flag to the mast of reproductive rights.

“Catholic hospitals are an important source of health care in the United States for persons of all denominations. Pregnant persons [sic] may not always have a choice as to where they will deliver if their labor comes rapidly and they require emergency transport to the nearest hospital,” they write. “There must be a path to assure that pregnant persons get the care they wish regardless of what hospital they go to.”

And what might that path be? The clear implication is that Catholic hospitals should be forced to provide healthcare like abortion, sterilization, and contraception to which they have deep moral objections.