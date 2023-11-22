Do You Want To Die Today? Inside Canada’s Euthanasia Program

Mercator Staff
November 22, 2023 0 Reaction

Most people are completely ignorant of how radical Canada's right-to-die legislation has become. This documentary from al-Jazeera exposes the incredible injustice of offering death instead of care. 

