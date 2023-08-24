Doctor and monk: the life of Michael Strode

The subtitle of this book is “An introduction to the life and spirituality of Brother Michael Strode.” It is an unabashedly Christian biography very suited to our confused unhappy times, when humble holy lives do not make headline news. Its author knew Michael Strode (1923-2019) for over 60 years and has based his book on many conversations they had over the years, his subject’s diaries and notebooks and the tributes paid to Strode after his death.

Who Are You Looking For?

By John Wolff. 2023. CBMC Publishing

Its title, recognisable to those who know their New Testament, refers to Our Lord’s words after his resurrection to Mary Magdalene in St John’s Gospel. At the time he read them, Strode, who had become an agnostic, was in his final year of medical school. He relates, “Suddenly, I felt this story had to be true.” He followed his mother into the Catholic Church in 1945, aged 22.

The whole of his life as a doctor was subsequently spent at Chailey Heritage School and Hospital for children with physical disabilities. Many of these patients were polio and thalidomide victims or had cerebral palsy or spina bifida. Strode was dedicated to his profession. His biographer writes that he brought “qualities of gentleness, patience and unselfishness” to his work, and these characteristics were noticed by all who knew him, children and staff alike. He never patronised his patients and had an innate respect for each person he was treating. Of course, this should be standard practice in a doctor-patient relationship, whether child or adult, but it is not always the case.

Hallowed tradition

Michael Strode had already visited the French Catholic shrine to Our Lady of Lourdes in 1951 and 1952 and wanted children from Chailey to experience a week of fun and faith there too. He conceived the idea of what became known as the Handicapped Children’s Pilgrimage Trust (this name was later modified when the word ‘handicapped’ stopped being common usage) and took a first group in 1956. It was ecumenical and nondenominational, and the children stayed in a hotel rather than a hospital, going to cafes and on day trips so as to have as normal an experience as possible.

Strode was firmly against the kind of “helpless pity” often shown by people towards the disabled; he knew his charges longed to be treated simply like everyone else. As the HCPT grew, the children were organised into groups of about 20: ten children and ten helpers, including a group leader, a chaplain and a qualified nurse. Today the HCPT, still led by lay people, numbers about 5,000 pilgrims at Eastertime; the features of the early expeditions remain.

Lourdes is sometimes associated with sensational miracles. These have occurred and are thoroughly investigated and well-documented – but they are extraordinarily rare. As Michael Strode observed, there is a more common kind of miracle: “The love that can grow so quickly and so strongly within a group – a miracle of love.” John Wolff, his biographer, comments that participants “gain real sympathy for others, and the grace to accept the difficulties and frustrations of their own disabilities.” This, as we know from our own circumstances, can have a wider application.