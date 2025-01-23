Does Australia Day celebrate a brutal British invasion?

When the First Fleet arrived at Sydney Cove under Captain Arthur Phillip on January 26, 1788, was Great Britain invading Australia? Some think so. In Victoria, a keynote speaker at an “Invasion Day” rally congratulated those who had decapitated a statue of Captain Cook.

In fact, over 150 municipal councils will not be holding citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day this year. There is a growing movement to abolish the holiday because “there is nothing to celebrate.”

But was Australia really “invaded” as some experts have suggested? No, it wasn’t. Here’s why.

The goal of the First Fleet was not invasion

Intent matters and the “invasion” argument ignores what Britain wanted to do. As historian Geoffrey Blainey explains in The Tyranny of Distance: “Australia held commercial, logistical and diplomatic importance for the British who were competing with the French and in need of the Flax timber along the eastern coast.” In fact, the first legal officer of NSW, David Collins, wrote in 1788 that the goal of the First Fleet was not invade the country but occupy small areas of land:

“By the definition of our boundaries it will be seen that we were confined along the coast of this continent to such parts of it as were navigated by Captain Cook, without infringing on… the right of discovery [and] Of that right…Great Britain alone has followed up the discoveries she has made in this country by at once establishing in it a regular colony and civil government”.

Historian Bain Attwood in his ground-breaking book Empire and the Making of Native Title, explains that Governor Phillip’s administration never perceived a need to negotiate because the small colony “merely comprised a small garrison settlement and so had little need for land beyond the beachhead it occupied.”

The British wanted to form strategic outposts and source flax wood in a race with the French. That is why the second settlement after Sydney Cove was the remote and uninhabited Norfolk Island, 1,700 kilometres away. As Blainey explains, “Its inhabitants [on Norfolk Island] certainly have no reason to talk of Invasion Day.”

Aboriginal people did not see British colonisation as an ‘invasion’

How did Aboriginal people react to the arrival of the British? The answer is complicated. Anthropologist Peter Sutton documents the very mixed reactions of Aboriginal people. Sutton writes,

First encounters with Europeans were arguably experienced by Aboriginal people in anything but territorial terms. They were most often, it seems, primarily an encounter with relatives who had gone to the spirit world and returned…

What about the First Fleet? Attwood says:

“In the beginning, Phillip's party found it difficult to forge a relationship with the Aboriginal people. Indeed, several months after the British had landed, Phillip reported that the local people repeatedly avoided them. In due course, a good deal of cross-cultural exchange did in fact occur...”

From early Dutch encounters to January 26, European encounters with the British were mostly characterised by indifference. Labelling Australia Day an “invasion” ignores the fact Aboriginal people never viewed early European encounters as territorial usurpation.

Aboriginal people did not ‘own’ land

Since 2006, activists have begun referring to Australia Day as “Sovereignty Day”. The “core of the issue is the concept of Sovereignty” writes SBS, “which means the inherent jurisdiction of Indigenous Australians over their lands… that existed before European arrival and was never ceded.”

Is this true?

An invasion involves alienation of ownership. But if land is not owned, it cannot be “invaded” in the conventional sense of the word. Peter Sutton again points out in his article on early European contact,

“For most Aboriginal people of a classical cast of thought there was no publicly ordained conception of territory as something that could be annexed, by force or without force. It was a sacred endowment and not a secular achievement.”

It would be more accurate to say that Aboriginal people believed that the Land owned them.

For Europeans this connection, real as it was to Aboriginals, was invisible. As Geoffrey Blainey explains in Triumph of the Nomads, many did not stay in one place for long periods, “While many aboriginals spent every month of their life in their traditional territory, others might spend most of their life in alien territory.”

Did Europeans appreciate Aboriginal attitudes towards land? “There can be no doubt” writes Attwood, “that some colonists believed that Aboriginal people had been the original possessors of the land and that consequently they had a moral duty to ensure that the natives were recompensed.”

This does not excuse violent interactions between the British and Aboriginal people after 1788, but it does show January 26 was not an invasion.