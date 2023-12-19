Does God like Christmas?

And somewhere scattered among the words of the carols and the pictures on the cards, there is a baby. Even those who barely know Christ know this baby, and they know he must mean something. He must be important for some reason. We half-consciously tolerate this baby’s honorary presence at our holiday gatherings and allow him to at least come to the party and sit on an end table or on the mantle shelf or out on the front lawn in a box of hay.

We also endure the unusual presence of angels and shepherds who all seem to be milling around this glowing baby. We find ourselves accidentally milling around him, too, as we carry cups of cocoa and plates of pastries past his little, crooked manger. We come to accept that perhaps this baby deserves some credit for the festive mood we’re all in.

So, when God looks down in December, what does he think of Christmas? In all its overblown commercialism and excesses of ritualistic food intake and chronic trips to the store, I’m convinced that God still likes Christmas. I assume God is pleased that Christmas tends to turn our hearts to our children and to our needy neighbours and prompts an avalanche of generosity and selfless giving.

But I think there’s another reason God likes Christmas.

You see, Christmas never gets forgotten. We never just “forget” to have Christmas. The songs and the stockings and the glitter and the gifts are so much a part of the rhythm of our entire year that we can hardly go on without them. And since we cannot forget Christmas, we cannot forget Christ—at least not entirely. We anticipate Christmas, we delight in Christmas, we depend on Christmas. And because we depend on Christmas, we depend at least in some small way on Christ. God’s greatest Gift to us cannot be wholly forgotten as long as we have Christmas.

In fact, I think God not only likes Christmas, but that he is its original architect and perhaps its biggest fan. An international birthday party for his Son who makes redemption possible for all his children? Yes, I think for that God pulls out all the stops. Bells? You betcha. Lights? Absolutely. Presents and pageants and wreaths and feasts? Yes. Let’s have it all. Let’s make it unforgettable.

Are there mugs of eggnog clinking together in heaven on Christmas Day? I don’t know. But I don’t think God minds the flocked trees or the ribbons or even the big man in red who—much like Himself—eludes sightings most of the time but always keeps his promises and always seems to know what we want most.

I think, as executive producer of the entire season, God wants to wish us all a very Merry Christmas.

Kimberly Ells is the author of The Invincible Family. Follow her at Invincible Family Substack.

Image credits: Bigstock