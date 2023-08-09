Does the ‘Uluru Statement from the Heart’ harbour hidden secrets?

Later this year, Australians will vote in the nation’s first referendum in over 24 years. They will be asked if they approve of “alter[ing] the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice”.

To outsiders, “Voice” may sound like an ambiguous term. Truth be told, even Australians have spent much of 2023 puzzling over what a Voice actually is and how it would function.

A lack of clarity on the Voice from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is a major reason why pollsters are now tipping the referendum will fail. A recent RedBridge survey found the “No” case now leads 56 to 44 per cent nationally, with a majority of people in every state and territory intending to vote against constitutional change.

But for all the uncertainties about the Voice, one fact is unquestioned: the concept of “Voice” originates in the Uluru Statement from the Heart, a petition that emerged from a series of dialogues between Indigenous leaders near Uluru, in Central Australia, in 2017.

The Uluru Statement calls for reforms that are often summarised as simply Voice, Treaty, Truth.

The Albanese Government has committed to implementing the Uluru Statement in full during this term of government.

And while Australians have long supported constitutional recognition for Indigenous Australians, a Voice has remained controversial, and a Treaty even more so.

Precisely because of that controversy, the Prime Minister has exhausted many words in recent weeks to create an apparent distance between the Voice referendum and the Uluru Statement’s other two promises, Treaty especially.

“It’s not about a Treaty,” Mr Albanese insisted over and over during an interview with Ben Fordham on Sydney’s 2GB last month. “It’s a separate issue,” he more recently declared in Parliament.

However, given that “Voice, Truth, Treaty” was among Albanese’s election promises — and was emblazoned across a T-shirt he wore to a concert last year — many Australians have found the Prime Minister’s denials unconvincing. At best, he appears to be speaking out of both sides of his mouth (not a trait Australians love).

And now, right when he didn’t need it, the Prime Minister has suffered another political blow.