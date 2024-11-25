In England, one politically incorrect tweet can have the police knocking on your door

Allison Pearson, a journalist at The Telegraph, recently found herself at the centre of a police investigation based on an allegation that one of her social media posts was “likely or intended to cause racial hatred”. Three separate police forces and one “gold group” crime unit had been mobilised to investigate a hate speech complaint against the journalist.

On Sunday, 10 November, she was visited in her home in Essex, England, by two police officers in connection with material she had posted to X in November 2023. In an interview on GB News, Ms Pearson said that the police officers would not reveal which post of hers they were investigating, or who had made the accusation against her. She was “invited” to assist the investigation by coming to the police station for an interview at a later date.

The way Allison Pearson was targeted by the police should give pause to those who think law-abiding citizens have nothing to fear from hate speech legislation. This case raises serious questions about the state of the British legal system and, more generally, the impact of hate speech laws on the liberties we in the West take for granted.

Invasive

To begin with, why is there a law on England’s statute books encouraging the police to devote scarce resources to chasing after random complaints from the public about social media posts they find offensive or “hateful”? Wouldn’t police resources be better employed fighting the sorts of crimes that most ordinary people worry about, like burglary, assault, knife crimes, and delinquency?

Second, why, in this particular case, did police officers in Essex opt to make a potentially upsetting and intrusive visit to someone’s home on a Sunday, instead of notifying them by mail or telephone that they wished to arrange an interview with them at a future date? Why would a year-old, long-deleted social media post warrant a house call by two police officers on a Sunday morning?

Third, why did the police officers in question confront Ms Pearson with an anonymous allegation of unlawful or wrongful conduct, while refusing to clarify for her which social media post of hers they had received a complaint about? Surely it is contrary to natural justice to confront someone with an allegation of wrongful or criminal conduct without properly notifying the accused of the nature of the offence, so that they can prepare a proper defence?