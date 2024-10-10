Fact-checking trans misinformation

Trans activists insist that no children – no people under 18, that is – receive gender-affirming surgery.

Normally these claims are backed up by references to research which is inaccessible or impenetrable.

Now, thanks to database compiled by a group called Do No Harm, activist propaganda can be fact-checked by the public. Do No Harm has launched a first-of-its-kind national database of hospitals and medical facilities administering irreversible sex change interventions on American children.

The database catalogues paediatric sex change-related services, including surgeries, cross-sex hormones, and puberty blockers, at American medical facilities between 2019 and 2023. It is also searchable by state and facility. Parents, policymakers, and concerned citizens can use it to search for their local children’s hospital and find out whether they are performing harmful medical procedures on minors.

Do No Harm Chairman Dr. Stanley Goldfarb says that “irreversible sex-change treatments for minors” are pervasive. Shining a light on “the dangers of experimental paediatric gender medicine” could bring them to and end if an outraged public realises what is going on. He says:

“While this data represents the tip of the iceberg, this is the first step in holding the medical establishment accountable for participating in, and often times promoting, predatory and unscientific medical interventions for vulnerable children.”