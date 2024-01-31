Federal Court rules Trudeau violated Canadian charter during Freedom Convoy crackdown

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau broke the highest law in Canada, confecting a emergency to strip Canadians of their civil liberties during the Freedom Convoy, according to a sensational ruling by Canada’s Federal Court last week.

The long-awaited decision declared that measures invoked by the Trudeau government under the guise of the Emergencies Act were unconstitutional, unreasonable, beyond the scope of the Act, and violated the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

As reported by the National Post, “Federal Court Justice Richard Mosley found that though the Freedom Convoy protests in early 2022 were causing harm to Canada’s economy, trade and commerce, they did not rise to the level of a threat to national security as defined by the law.”

The ruling came in response to an application for judicial review brought by the Canadian Constitution Foundation, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, and a handful of other applicants.

Civil rights violations

In the early months of 2022, thousands of truckers from every province in Canada descended on the national capital of Ottawa in protest of vaccine mandates and other civil liberty violations by the ironically-named “Liberal” Trudeau government.

Rather than venturing out into the streets to listen to their concerns, Trudeau smeared the protesters as “people who wave swastikas” and, in an unhinged Twitter rant, accused them of “antisemitism, Islamophobia, anti-Black racism, homophobia, and transphobia”.

When that didn’t work, Trudeau doubled down on his pursuit of civil rights violations, invoking the Emergencies Act for the first time in Canadian history to freeze the bank accounts of protesters, conscript tow truck drivers, and arrest protesters who had assembled peacefully to air their grievances.

For two years, a watching world has wondered whether the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms is worth the paper it’s written on. Now, happily, we have an answer to that question.

Specifically, the court found that under Trudeau, Canadians had been deprived of their Section 2 rights, which include “freedom of thought, belief, opinion and expression”. Additionally, Trudeau’s ham-fisted rule of the country violated Section 8 of the Charter, according to the court order, which guarantees Canadians the “right to be secure against unreasonable search or seizure”.

Justice Mosley acknowledged that initially, he had sympathised with the Trudeau government’s crackdown, but that months of careful deliberation on the evidence caused him to change his mind.