Feeding Africa with traditional crops

Of the many solutions that have been proposed for food insecurity in Africa, few excite me nearly as much as the proposal to reduce reliance on introduced crops and, in their place, promote the cultivation of several neglected traditional crops.

In much of the continent, maize, rice and wheat are very recent additions to the dietary mix. Before their arrival, most of Africa’s calories came from an eclectic mix of traditional crops, like sorghum, millet, cassava and yam, among others; alongside foraged berries, insects and small animal bushmeat.

Since their introduction, however, the three cereal crops have become the main staples on African tables. According to Tafadzwanashe Mabhaudhi, a professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, they now account for over 60 percent* of the continent’s caloric intake.

Of course, the provenance of a crop isn’t necessarily an indictment of its suitability for a new region. In fact, most of the world relies on non-native crops for food. Sadly, however, Africa isn’t quite able to feed itself, even with these crops in the mix. In a world where only 10 percent of the population faces chronic hunger, 20 percent of Africans do.

Hence the proposal to bring a renewed focus to the cultivation of traditional crops. Prof Mabhaudhi, a leading proponent of the scheme, argues that this would not only “end hunger in Africa”, but also improve African agriculture’s resilience in the face of climate change, lift smallholder farmers into prosperity, diversify diets, empower rural women, and promote “a more socially just agrifood system.”

Enticing idea

America’s foreign policy has recently latched onto the idea as an innovative way to end hunger in Africa. At the 2024 World Economic Forum in Davos, Secretary of State Antony Blinken waxed lyrical about it. And during his recent tour of Africa, he brought it up more than once. In Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, he confidently proclaimed that “traditional crops in Africa […] are remarkably nutritious [and] can be adapted to be climate resilient.”

This is not strange. Mr Blinken’s special global envoy for food security, Cary Fowler, has been singing even louder about the approach, for longer. In a recent interview with The New York Times, he hailed traditional food crops as “opportunity crops”, and lamented the historical lack of investment into breeding them for commercial-scale production.

In short, momentum is building up within the movement. And this excites me; after all, the prospect of consuming more traditional foods was part of the reason why, a few years ago, I left the city, and returned to the village of my ancestors. I have since experimented with growing my own supply of traditional vegetables and tubers (with mixed results).