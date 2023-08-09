The Abolition of Woman: How Radical Feminism is Betraying Women

By Fiorella Nash. Ignatius Press. 2018. 234 pages

Feminism is vital for the pro-life movement; a pro-life ethic is vital for feminism. Not an intuitive position for those on either side of the abortion debate, but this is the stance taken by Fiorella Nash in her 2018 book, The Abolition of Woman. Novelist, bioethicist and advocate for life, Nash makes the case for reconciling two seemingly diametrically opposed views. She does so in an effort to promote a broader, more authentic view of feminism – a view which contends that abortion has been and continues to be devastating for women’s struggle for equality. Though the subtitle of the book reads “How Radical Feminism is Betraying Women”, the focus is less on the bad that feminism has wrought and more on all the good work Nash believes (and aims to convince us) it has yet to do.

Borrowing from C.S. Lewis for its title, the book is divided into nine chapters. Each examines one of the various contexts in which the lot of women has been impacted by the right to choose and all that this right has dragged in behind it. According to Nash, oppression, rather than liberation, is the inevitable end result of widespread access to abortion. She makes this case very convincingly, deftly employing historical, philosophical, sociological and bioethical perspectives and responding effectively to many of the pro-abortion side’s most compelling arguments, including the likes of Judith Jarvis Thomson’s influential “Violinist” argument, and various other bodily autonomy positions. The tight structure of the book and obvious expertise of the author mean that this is a compelling read, though it might not be described as an exciting one: the prose is too academic for that, and the content too harrowing.

Beyond the West

Much attention is given to countries and situations outside of Europe and North America, in which it is easy to think most matters of importance to the abortion debate take place. An analysis of China’s “one-child policy” is particularly striking. Many of us will be familiar with the policy in concept, but unfamiliar with just how devastating it has been in practice, referred to here by a commentator as “the greatest bioethical atrocity on the globe.” The hypocrisy of Western nations’ response to China’s “solution” to overpopulation is revealing.

Again and again, claims Nash, the West has hedged their criticism, suggesting that perhaps China had their heart in the right place but were misguided in their implementation of their infamous policy. This implementation has resulted in a mother being restrained and having her pregnancy forcibly terminated, in the abandonment of babies who had the misfortune of being the wrong gender, in babies being bought and sold on the black market. George Orwell couldn’t have written it, and worse still, this chapter is still being written. The full implications of this “gendercide” are yet to be understood, and it would be wise to watch this space.

Nash often lays out the facts impactfully. Take the following: in China, a woman commits suicide every four minutes. This is one of the highest female suicide rates in the world. Another piece of data likely to rattle the reader is that ten million baby girls were aborted in India in the last twenty years alone. That amounts to roughly one baby aborted each minute for two decades — and that’s just girls. The results of this mass killing are borne out in modern demographics, with huge disparities between the number of boys and girls in the Indian and Chinese populations. It is borne out also in the increases in rape, wife-sharing, baby smuggling, sex trafficking, child brides, marriage purchases and levirate marriages, where a widow is compelled to marry her brother-in-law. Such statistical realities are mind-boggling. They might raise the eyebrow of even the staunchest pro-lifer were it not for how well-referenced the book is.

Law and ethics

Other facts and figures here are less stomach-churning, such as a reaffirmation of the fact that countries such as Ireland, Malta and Poland had lower rates of maternal death with pro-life laws in place in contrast with countries with permissive abortion laws. One feels that Nash could simply have printed all the figures cited in the book on a large poster and the effect on the reader would be nearly as profound, though much of the reading experience would have been lost.