A new Florida law provides conscience protection for healthcare workers

During the recent legislative session, the State of Florida witnessed the passing of a law that provides conscience protection to healthcare workers. SB 1580 and its House companion HB 1403 provide healthcare workers with the right to opt out of participation in any healthcare service based on a conflict of conscience.

"Nothing in this bill allows a medical professional to decline to serve a patient because of who they are," said bill sponsor Senator Jay Trumbull in his closing statement. "Rather, it specifically focuses on what procedure the doctor or nurse is asked to perform and protects them from performing anything that violates their religious, moral or ethical beliefs."

This law is an important step in securing the very foundation of the doctor-patient relationship.

Primum non nocere

The medical tradition of the Western world is traced to the ancient Greeks, the School of Hippocrates, and the Hippocratic Oath. The Oath introduced the concept of the practice of medicine as a moral obligation to the patient. The physician declared to do good, never to harm the patient, and to refrain from injustice and corruption.

The doctor-patient encounter is therefore the foundation of the practice of medicine. The bond of trust between physician and patient is the basis of the doctor-patient encounter. Trust that the medical intervention will be of benefit to the patient and trust that the patient will follow the advice of the physician.

The physician pledges to be his patient’s advocate. The patient must trust the physician will act in his/her best interest. The physician promises an accurate diagnosis and the best possible treatment plan. It is when the doctor-patient partnership is based on mutual trust that the best deliberation can be attained with both partners satisfied with the outcome.

The healthcare worker who is faced with a patient’s request for a treatment plan or a procedure that violates his/her religious, moral, or ethical beliefs will, in due conscience, not be able to comply with the patient’s request.