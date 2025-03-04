Forgotten and friendless: adults on the autism spectrum

I am the father of a 29-year-old adult with autism. My wife and I endured the many challenges of raising a child with autism, but we found that looking after an adult is even more difficult. I’d like to share some of our experiences.

Compared to the support for children with autism; when it comes to adults, parents are left to muddle through as best they can. After high school, it's like falling off a cliff. What my wife and I have discovered is there remains plenty of ignorance and indifference among employers, vocational rehabilitation and workforce assistance agencies.

Helping an adult child with autism "cope and thrive" is difficult, especially when reaching out to people you thought could be relied upon.

The first thing to remember is that autism does not define people. I recall sitting in an autism support group meeting when my child was in grade school. We were told by one woman: “autism is what my daughter has, but it is not who she is.”

That puts autism in its proper context. Since autism is a spectrum, the dynamics of the condition are different for each child or adult, but autism is very common. Autism Speaks, an advocacy group, says that 1 in 36 American children has autism and 1 in 45 adults.

As for caregiving responsibilities, “families are still the primary caregivers for adults with developmental disabilities and are themselves aging. About 76% of individuals with developmental disabilities reside at home. In 25% of these homes, the family caregiver is over 60 years of age and the average age of the care recipient with a developmental disability is age 38.”

Often, people with autism never achieve their full potential. According to the Autism Society’s 2023 Annual Report, “more than 66% of Autistic young adults are unemployed and are typically not engaged in higher education after high school.” In 2015, Drexel University’s A.J. Drexel Autism Institute published a National Autism Indicators Report: Transition into Young Adulthood. It found that “some (but not all) organizations measure indicators that track the quality and impact of the services they provide. Unfortunately, we have very few useful indicators at city, county, school district, state, or national levels. One thing we discovered early in this project is how little data is available to create meaningful indicators related to autism.”

The report discovered a number of research gaps which include a lack of “routinely updated, current and useful indicators that report specifically about the experiences of people with autism.” For example, why are so many young adults not connected to work and continued education after high school? The report noted that too few indicators exist that focus on health and mental health, such as co-occurring mental health challenges in adulthood. Two additional research needs I believe should be addressed include: data concerning personal safety and excessive increase in social media use with adults past the age of 18.

Lack of post-school support is a tragedy because we want our children to be more or less self-sufficient after we pass on. Depending on the level of care, some parents choose a residential setting, designated family members, or friends who will assume care once the parents die.

Legal guardianship may or may not be an option. I know wealthy parents who set up their own residential setting for their adult child and opened the housing to other adults with autism. However, most parents cannot do this.

Parents may also want to consider a Special Needs Trust. This can be expensive and requires the assistance of an attorney, court proceedings and designated trustee(s). Parents need to be prepared for the possibility of family members declining to assume responsibility, or they may be unable to locate anyone they can rely on. Residential housing can also be expensive, and the level, availability and quality of housing will vary by state.

One answer to housing needs may be to tap people who have the financial means and business savvy, and set up different levels of housing, depending upon the needs of the adult and their family. I’m not thinking about institutionalization but about ordinary homes in suburban neighborhoods as well as a variety of self-contained communities that are affordable for families. The appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Jrs as the new Secretary of Health and Human Services, is encouraging. He could utilize his MAHA initiative to fund research that gauges the experience of parents who care for an adult with autism.

We can only hope.