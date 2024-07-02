The forgotten European country with an unforgettable name

Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary defines the word bottleneck as “someone or something that slows or halts free movement and progress.”

Given that definition, I expected to see government among the offerings when I checked Merriam-Webster’s Thesaurus for synonyms. But it wasn’t there. Perhaps the reason for its absence may be that on those occasions when government does what it is supposed to do, and does it well, it can be a positive good instead of a bottleneck. Regrettably, those occasions seem increasingly rare.

However, did you know that not long ago, there was a place whose government called itself the “Free State of Bottleneck”? I’m not kidding. Here are some details:

The Free State of Bottleneck, nestled between France and Germany, existed for four years and a month, from January 1919 to February 1923, and boasted a population of 17,000.

Its capital was Lorch, a town on the Rhine River, whose mayor was elected the country’s president.

It issued its own passports, coin, currency, and stamps, all highly prized by collectors to this day.

Because it wasn’t formally recognised by its neighboring countries, Bottleneckers couldn’t trade openly with the French or the Germans. So they earned a living by smuggling and by occasionally hijacking a train or a boat.

The “country” derived its odd name by its geographic shape, the result of circular zones of Allied occupation after Germany’s defeat in World War I. The zones were supposed to overlap but didn’t, producing a strip of land between them that looked like a bottleneck on the map.

Ironic, isn’t it, that incompetent government map makers inadvertently created an unclaimed chunk of previously-German land whose very shape resembles both a wine bottle and a common “duty” of government itself, namely, slowing or halting free movement and progress.