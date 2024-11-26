Climate bait and switch: why fossil fuels are 'not essential'

Writing in December's Scientific American, Harvard historian Naomi Oreskes has penned an essay with the title "Fossil Fuels Are Not Essential: The industry argues that we can't live without its deadly products. It is wrong." How so?

She begins with a litany of climate bad news: record high temperatures, floods, and Hurricane Helene. All floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, and indeed just about every adverse weather event except maybe blizzards and fog are now recruited as evidence for global warming.

Then she quotes a couple of fossil-fuel companies saying things like, "oil and natural gas remain vital" and that there is a "need for fossil fuels that will continue to play a central role in our lives." That is the bait. We are primed to learn that fossil fuels are, in fact, not essential and that we can live without their "deadly" products.

Apples and oranges

Then comes the switch. Having told us that what these bad-guy corporate fossil-fuel behemoths are saying is wrong, she admits that a transition to renewables will take time, and then accuses them of working for decades to delay it. In one sentence, the topic has changed from whether or not fossil fuels are essential (present tense) to whether fossil-fuel companies have tried to delay "the transition".

Then she spends the rest of her column summarising the story of the gasoline additive tetraethyllead, abstracted from a new book with the heartwarming title Building the Worlds That Kill Us: Disease, Death, and Inequality in American History. From the 1920s until it began to be banned for health reasons in the US in the 1970s, this toxic anti-knock compound was used in making "ethyl" gasoline. Yes, General Motors and the oil companies said in 1925 that adding tetraethyllead to gasoline was "essential" because otherwise, the automobile engines of the time could not have used as high a compression ratio without knocking, leading to poorer fuel efficiency and less power.

Admittedly, their use of the word "essential" was biased by their strong economic motives to shift an externality (a low level of lead poisoning in the entire populace) to the public at large in order to prosper the automotive and oil industries. In 1925, there were 0.17 automobiles per person in the US. One could have argued that autos were not essential in 1925, but they soon came to be, fuelled by that nasty ethyl gasoline.

Except for some regrettable and avoidable industrial accidents, we will never know the specifics of how the widespread levels of lead affected public health in general. If our culture in 1925 had decided the right way, according to Oreskes, refused to consider using tetraethyllead, and sent the engineers back to the drawing board, we probably would have muddled through somehow, but with unknown consequences for both public health and the growth of the automotive industry.

But what of the assertion that fossil fuels are not essential? All we get at the end of her essay is this:

"Leaded gas was not essential to civilization, and neither are fossil fuels. What is essential to civilization is that we dramatically reduce our use of coal, oil and gas — the largest contributors to the existential threat of global climate change — and thereby set our planet on a path toward a safer future."