From tribes to a nation: how France unified its countryfolk and cities
Peasants into Frenchmen
by Eugen Weber | Stanford University Press, 1976 | 632 pages
Throughout the Western world, we hear a similar populist refrain: bring back the nation, slow the pace of cultural change and restore tradition to its rightful place. In and of itself, this should not surprise or alarm anyone.
Atomised people in a socially and economically dislocated world are naturally nostalgic for the still recent days in which the great majority of people could feel a strong sense of national belonging.
Yet nationalism is itself a fairly recent phenomenon, which truly came into vogue in 19th century Europe, and often at a cost to the communal bonds which had united whole populations for countless generations. France is a perfect example of this, and it just so happens that a classic work of French history helps to explain what really happened.
Widely recognised as a classic since its publication in 1977, Eugen Weber’s Peasants into Frenchmen: The Modernization of Rural France, 1870-1914 provides fascinating insights into the transformation of French society in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
The contents of this outstanding work have relevance when it comes to the development of all advanced Western societies, including the crisis of identity which now plagues so many people living in them.
Diverging and coalescing
This Romanian-born American historian studied France for a quarter of a century before realising that in his focus on Paris and the big cities, he and others had neglected to examine the fundamental changes which had occurred quite recently in France’s countryside.
Venturing forth into the historical records, Weber discovered a remote French countryside, “a France where many did not speak French or know (let alone use) the metric system, where pistoles and écus were better known than francs, where roads were few and markets distant, and where a subsistence economy reflected the most common prudence.”
‘Peasants into Frenchmen’ explained “how undeveloped France was integrated into the modern world and the official culture — of Paris, of the cities.”
The divide between Paris and the regions was not natural according to the author, with elite and rural culture only diverging after 1650 before then very slowly coming together once more in the 19th century as the old ways of peasant life were gradually abandoned by the people, or stamped out deliberately by the government in Paris.
Language is the most obvious example of this.
In France, they speak French: this is obvious now, but it was not at all true until surprisingly recently.
Instead, the Third Republic established after the fall of Emperor Napoleon III in 1870 “found a France in which French was a foreign language for half the citizens.”
Well-known regional languages like Breton and Basque were very strong. So too was Flemish in areas close to the Belgian border. Germanic dialects persisted in the east, and elsewhere a mixed patois was deeply entrenched, particularly in the south and south-west.
Consider one illuminating case-in-point: the words of the Virgin Mary as she is reported to have spoken to the young Bernadette Soubirous in Lourdes in 1858.
‘Que soy era Immaculada Concepcion’ sounds distinctly more Spanish than French, unsurprising given where Lourdes lies in the foothills of the Pyrenees, and yet still startling all the same.
As Weber recounts, when the teenager “was interrogated in French by the imperial prosecutor about her vision, she understood him well enough, though she answered in patois.”
For centuries, ‘Frenchmen’ had been serving in the armies of the King, the Emperor or the Republic. Yet this had not created a unified language, given the reluctance of discharged soldiers to take the common tongue back to their own villages and use it there.
Stubborn resistance to linguistic uniformity was only broken through a variety of means.
A concerted effort to make compulsory military service an aid to homogenisation was part of this: the author of an 1880 military report described how Breton recruits were “civilised” during their service, so that they would “abandon native suspicions and backward opinions; and when they return to the village, they are sufficiently Frenchified to Frenchify their friends by their influence.”
Harsh measures were adopted within the education system to punish children who spoke anything but French, and eventually a perception developed throughout a modernising countryside that speakers of the old patois were backward.
‘War made the state and the state made war,’ the American political scientist Charles Tilly wrote.
War and revolution
The carnage of World War One eventually certainly played a key role in promoting the French language, as having been decimated in combat, locally-recruited units had to be integrated with recruits from across the nation, so that standard French became the lingua franca.
Previous wars had shown that parts of France had lacked a certain national feeling. Avoidance of military service (sometimes to the point of deliberate self-mutilation) was common in the 19th century, particularly in the peripheries.
Statistics on electoral abstention by region show that many in the south and west were not interested in voting, let alone serving in the army.
This — and the greater recorded levels of over-patriotism in the east — may be explained by their geographic distance from the Prussians and other external threats.
France’s utter humiliation in the war which Bismarck forced upon it in 1870 had a lasting impact — it is not a coincidence that this book looks at the period between one war against the German enemy and another.
As the French Republic consolidated itself, French patriotism increased. With it came a strong desire to retake the sacred French soil in Alsace-Lorraine. The cult of Joan of Arc — a native of Lorraine — grew quickly.
Weber explains a fundamental political difference between the old French monarchy and the Republican system which replaced it.
The King had little need to promote the French language or to ensure that a unified way of life was practised within his realm. As political control was completely centralised, other areas of life could be decentralised safely.
This model was upended by the Revolution of 1789 and all that followed on from it. A subject could be passive but a citizen could not.
“[T]he Revolution had brought with it the concept of national unity as an integral and integrating ideal at all levels, and the ideal of oneness stirred concern about its shortcomings. Diversity became imperfection, injustice, failure, something to be noted and to be remedied,” Weber notes.
As with so much in political history, here in French Revolutionary thought we see the genesis of much of the subsequent debate between the modernising and equalising Left and the tradition-preserving Right.
Industrialisation
It was not just language and politics where the 19th-century peasant was often detached from national life.
Most Frenchmen worked the land, but farming was a way of life rather than an economic enterprise. What existed in much of the countryside was a “self-sufficient life in which until around 1870 many peasants bought only iron and salt, paid for all else in kind and were paid the same way, husbanded their money for taxes or hoarded it to acquire land.”
Agricultural productivity was noticeably low, and there was little incentive for the peasants to innovate or improve their practices.
Unsurprisingly, malnutrition was common, as evidenced by the large numbers of conscripts who needed several months of regular feeding before they could physically cope with military life.
The abysmal state of rural roads helped to keep many regions shut out of the national economy. In the late 19th century, improvements in transportation (both road and rail) began to change this.
This had an enormous impact beyond the economic sphere, as Weber explains, the “less mobile the society, the greater the stability of its themes and of its categorisations.”
Industrialisation came slower in France than in England, but the eventual growth of the cities led to a flight from the countryside which was accelerated by greater geographic mobility.
This spread the manners, beliefs and language of the big cities to the small villages. Railroads also brought goods mass-produced in the big cities, which was a major blow to small-scale manufacturing in the countryside, and further encouraged migration to urban areas.
New opportunities opened up for a new generation of peasants, which brought with it new vices as well.
Social ills and secularisation
One of the most interesting insights of Weber is that this period of relative social liberation coincided with an increase in government legislation cracking down on the offences against good manners and orderliness which suddenly became common. Society was no longer self-regulating.
“It is surely more than simple coincidence that at this very moment paternal authority was simultaneously sapped by a number of legislative measures that trespassed on what had once been considered the father’s natural domain: protecting working children, requiring them to attend school, in one way or another ignoring the will or interest of the paterfamilias,” he writes.
This concern about fading authority became discernible throughout France in this period. Weber is not alone in making this observation about the relationship between authority and power: the great Robert Nisbet had pointed this out years earlier in his magisterial work, The Quest for Community.
Throughout the Third Republic’s early decades, there was a great battle between Church and State, which culminated in the expulsion of religion from public life in the 1905 law, which enshrined the concept of laïcité.
France in the 1870s was a Catholic nation (about 35.4 million Catholics out of a population of 36 million) divided between the believers and the lapsed.
Secularism made steady grounds as religious indifference increased. “Sunday, the peasants go to church,” one observer wrote around 1870, “some moved by religious feeling, most by habit or by fear of what people say.”
The social role of church attendance had been important in areas where there was little else in the way of weekend activities, but this gradually changed.
One sign of the religious change is declining fertility. To the vexation of the clergy, family planning became common, and in political terms, this would significantly weaken what had long been the most populous nation in western Europe. Never again would French domination of the continent be a realistic prospect for France to achieve or its enemies to fear.
As education levels increased, many came to view religion as superstition. Weber certainly paints a picture of 19th-century peasant piety which is galling to the modern reader.
Priests were widely believed to have magic powers, such as being able to control the weather.
An English traveller passing through a southern region in 1894 found that bottles of holy water were placed on chimneys to protect against lightning.
The intercession of completely fictional saints was much sought after, like Saint Pissoux, who allegedly aided those afflicted by urinary incontinence.
When reforming clergy sought to rectify abuses, they were faced with a major dilemma at a time when public religiosity was under assault by the atheistic Left.
Many of the peasantry’s religious practices — what Weber calls the “antiquated and semi-pagan forms of popular piety and worship: the colourful rituals of urban fraternities, the laxity attached to public ceremonial and festivities [and] the unregenerate magic practices” — may not have been entirely orthodox, but they were of the greatest importance in binding the flock to their Church.
A secular god
In addition to eventually being driven from public life and turfed out of the education system, the Church sometimes withdrew voluntarily from areas where the clergy felt their involvement was less than desirable.
“[T]hey considered the tree of the Church too strong to be hurt by pulling off the ivy. Yet when the ivy had been pulled away, the tree was left alone and isolated. Over and over, the struggle over practices it disapproved of left the Church mistress of an emptied field,” Weber reflects.
Thus, only part of France’s secularisation can be explained by looking at legislative developments.
When explaining the rapid secularisation of Ireland in the late 20th century, the great Irish philosopher Desmond Fennell drew attention to the degree to which the Irish hierarchy had neglected (and in some cases condemned) similar practices in which the peasant people of Ireland had demonstrated their “belief in the existence of the spiritual world”.
Unlike Italian Catholicism, the Irish variant had ceased to be festive. Fennell understood that this meant social life in Ireland was remarkably secular even at a time when church attendance rates were extremely high. When attendance fell, this led to a much greater alienation from Christianity.
This is only part of what makes the religious shift significant.
To survive in this world, a people needs a unifying set of values and Weber describes how French Republicans provided one which replaced Catholicism within the school system and more broadly.
“A Catholic God, particularist and only identified with the fatherland by revisionists after the turn of the century, was replaced by a secular God: the fatherland and its living symbols, the army and the flag. Catechism was replaced by civics lessons. Biblical history, proscribed in secular schools, was replaced by the sainted history of France.”
Did this work? Has this secular vision of France endured?
Recent developments certainly suggest not. France’s crisis of identity is worse than that of many other Western nations, and the deliberate severing of the nation’s spiritual roots is one major reason for this being the case.
Disunity in diversity
A secular state governing a nation of baptised Catholics was one thing; a secular state governing a highly diverse population has proved more challenging.
From 1870 onwards, France was unified politically, linguistically, economically and culturally, but mass immigration in the late 20th century along with other changes have reversed this process.
More broadly, was the comprehensive modernisation of rural France, which Weber so eloquently describes, necessary?
The same question can be asked about other countries which underwent a similar process of industrialisation and urbanisation in that time period. While we may bemoan the damage to distinctive regional cultures, there is no denying the benefits economically and socially.
In the specific case of France, it is possible that centralisation was necessary to prepare the nation for its greatest ever trial: a war in which 1.3 million French soldiers would lay down their lives, mort pour la France, to stem the German assault and take back Alsace-Lorraine.
There is no going back to the peasant world, but in its elevation of communal and regional identity, there is something in that world which is deserving of much greater consideration.
In France and everywhere else in the West, the capital and the countryside have once again diverged politically and socially, as every electoral map shows.
New secular ideologies are being tried and then discarded as Western nations seek to replace what has been lost, without acknowledging obvious facts about what that lost something is.
Populists who point to a nebulous concept of the nation as being the solution to a social crisis are only slightly more correct.
A better and more durable solution would be to look not upwards to the nation but downwards to the province or county, and ultimately to look sideways to one another.
The cause of much of today’s unease is what Durkheim, another astute observer of French society, called anomie: the breakdown in moral values and the detachment of man from his neighbour. A reform agenda to counteract this needs to have a clear focus on the local as well as the national dimension.
The peasants of France and their counterparts across the world knew and understood the world around them. They knew they had a place within it: it was familiar and homely to them.
In a world of economic and social dislocation, anyone seeking to bind nations together should be mindful of the damage which what we call nationalism originally did in dismantling one set of close social ties in order to establish another which was more distant.
This is the lesson of Eugen Weber’s masterpiece, and it is one which should be heeded.
James Bradshaw writes from Ireland on topics including politics, history, culture, film and literature.
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
mrscracker commented 2024-11-12 03:24:20 +1100In France, they speak French: this is obvious now, but it was not at all true until surprisingly recently. Instead, the Third Republic established after the fall of Emperor Napoleon III in 1870 “found a France in which French was a foreign language for half the citizens.” Well-known regional languages like Breton and Basque were very strong. So too was Flemish in areas close to the Belgian border. Germanic dialects persisted in the east, and elsewhere a mixed patois was deeply entrenched, particularly in the south and south-west."
***********
I’ve heard this also & that today there’s been a movement in Alsace to teach their German dialect to Alsatian children.
