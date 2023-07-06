From slavery to abortion: the Dutch King's apology to Africa falls short

Willem-Alexander, king of the Netherlands, recently apologised for the role of his country in the Atlantic slave trade. Speaking on 1st June, at the 150th annual commemoration of the abolition of slavery in the Netherlands' former American colonies, the king said, to rapturous applause, “I feel the weight of [these] words in my heart and in my soul.”

He joins a growing group of contemporary European leaders reckoning with the crimes committed by, and in the name of, their ancestors during the heady centuries of European exploration and colonisation of the world. Last year, his neighbour to the south, King Philipe, expressed regret for Belgium’s crimes in Congo. And across the channel, Charles III of the United Kingdom faces growing calls to do the same.

Now, although the prudence of claiming responsibility for crimes one didn’t commit, and then apologising, in public, to people against whom they weren’t committed, can be questioned, there is nothing intrinsically wrong about apologising, or proffering similar consolations, for the crimes of one’s ancestors.

After all, the crimes associated with the slave trade and colonialism were real and grievous, and their negative financial, political and psychological effects are still with us, even if the details are debatable. Given that the principle of succession transfers liability across generations, however diluted, we all get to suffer for the sins of our fathers, just as we get to enjoy the fruits of their virtues.

Making good

That said, for an apology to be any good, it must be accompanied by sincere efforts at restitution, as well as the resolve to not offend again. In the matter of slavery and other colonial-era crimes, activists tend to focus a lot on the former. In fact, all the participants at the Dutch event interviewed by Al Jazeera, though pleased by the king’s apology, added that it must be followed, at some point, by reparations.

Though controversial, this view isn’t new. Attempts at reparations for historical wrongs have been made various times over the years, with varying outcomes. After its civil war, for example, the American government famously tried to gift each newly-freed slave family “40 acres and a mule;” the plan fell through after the relevant order was struck down by Lincoln’s slavery-sympathetic successor, Andrew Johnson.

Other initiatives have faced better prospects, like New Zealand’s ongoing efforts to compensate the Maori for violations of colonial-era territorial treaties; payments by Germany to survivors of the Shoah, as well as to Namibia for the Herero and Namaqua genocide; and the ongoing efforts by some Western museums to return stolen artifacts, among others.

Nevertheless, reparations for these violations will always be insufficient, and more so for older offences. Except in very rare concrete cases, there is no way to determine, even roughly, who owes what, who is owed, and how they are to be repaid, for offences committed by one’s ancestors when such acts were normal and legal.

Even if such calculations could be credibly done, the debt is bound to be so large, having compounded for so long, as to be impossible to pay off. In 1999, for instance, when the global GDP was US$33 trillion, the African World Reparations and Repatriation Truth Commission calculated that the “nations of Western Europe and the Americas, and institutions, who participated and benefited from the slave trade and colonialism,” owed Africa US$777 trillion.