Fudged data and dodgy reporting: how foreign money pushes abortion in Africa

A critical review of the methodology would make this article rather long and boring. Suffice it to say that it’s not the only methodology that has been used to estimate the incidence of abortions in jurisdictions where it is illegal or direct data is otherwise unavailable. Other methods, like Anonymous Third Party Reporting (ATPR) and list method, have been implemented in other studies.

The problem is, they all produce wildly different numbers. A comparative 2019 study of five methods in Ghana, published in the British Medical Journal, yielded figures of 27 abortions per 1000 reproductive-age women, according to one methodology, and 61 per 1000 according to another, a variance so huge as to invalidate the results, leading the poor researchers to only credit their study with highlighting the “strengths, pitfalls and requirements of each approach.”

But that is not all. Even the AICM itself produces variances large enough to call results obtained by it into question. The full Liberian report hasn’t been published online, and I couldn’t obtain a copy from the APHRC in time for this article. However, the report of a similar 2012 study, carried out in Kenya by the same institution, is available online. It illustrates this weakness rather well.

It estimated that 464,690 abortions were induced in Kenya in 2012, yielding a rate of 48 per 1000 women, or 300 per 1000 live births. This shocking figure has been embellished and bandied around ever since to push for the expansion of access to abortion in Kenya. What is rarely reported is that it was the medium estimate. The low estimate 344,778, was 239,823 less than the high estimate of 584,601, a variance equivalent to 51.6% of the widely-reported number.

Further complicating things, the AICM was developed with miscarriage data from developed countries. This is what is used to estimate the proportion of miscarriages to induced abortions, based on reports from under-resourced healthcare facilities in African countries (where maternal and infant mortality figures trail the developed world by up to 60 years), which is then applied to estimate the total number of abortions (an estimate based on an estimate based on untested assumptions).

If this is starting to sound familiar, it’s because it isn’t much different from a wild-goose chase, cloaked in the respectability of science. Needless to say, none of these results has ever been replicated, and the method has never been validated. In short, the promoters of abortion are clutching at straws.

But perhaps this is not the most egregious violation of good faith in this matter. For, in their attempts to paint the picture of a high demand for abortion in Africa, these studies tend to produce numbers so ridiculous they strain credulity, even without regard for the technical weaknesses for their methodologies.

The purported abortion incidence figures for Liberia and Kenya (229 and 300 per 1000 live births, respectively), exceed the proportion for the United States, which stood at 198 per 1000 live births in 2020, according to the CDC (the decrease from 2019 was only 2 percent, obviating the influence of the Covid-19 pandemic). Importantly, this was a directly reported number, rather than an estimate.

It boggles the mind that the promoters of these studies can, with a straight face, expect reasonable people to believe that highly fertile and strongly pro-life African countries, in which abortion is illegal to boot, have higher abortion ratios than the United States before Dobbs.

It’s a theatre of the absurd.

Mathew Otieno is a Kenyan writer, blogger and a dilettante farmer. Until 2022, he was a research communications coordinator at a university in Nairobi, Kenya. He now lives in rural western Kenya, near the shores of Lake Victoria, from where he's pursuing a career as a full-time writer while concluding his dissertation for a master's degree. His first novel is due out this year.

Cartoon by Brian Doyle

Is this an example of the new Western imperialism masquerading as "liberation"?

Tell us what YOU think in the comment box below.

Sign up if you haven't already created a commenting account.