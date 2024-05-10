- Free newsletter
- The Latest
- Topics
-
About
'Boy Scouts of America' is rebranding. Now it's gender-neutral
Boy Scouts of America announced this week that it will rebrand itself as ‘Scouting America’ in a bid to reflect “the organisation’s ongoing commitment to welcome every youth and family in America to experience the benefits of Scouting”.
“Though our name will be new, our mission remains unchanged: we are committed to teaching young people to be Prepared. For Life,” the group’s President and CEO Roger Krone said in a press release.
“This will be a simple but very important evolution as we seek to ensure that everyone feels welcome in Scouting.”
The change will come into effect in February next year to coincide with the group’s 115th anniversary.
So inclusive
Boy Scouts of America’s gender-neutral rebrand is just the latest move in a decade of woke policy posturing by the organisation.
As feared at the time by Mercator, between 2013 and 2015, Boy Scouts leadership ultimately caved to corporate pressure and allowed self-identified homosexuals to register as members of the group, and openly gay men to serve as leaders. Then, in 2017, they swung wide the doors to girls who identify as transgender boys and, soon after, to all girls in general.
Understandably, the organisation has copped plenty of criticism for its latest move, evidenced by the fact that BSA closed the comments section on its Twitter post announcing the change after receiving blanket condemnation from members of the public.
Responding to critics, CEO Roger Klone explained in a video, “Membership is at historic lows. Part of my job is to reduce all the barriers I possibly can for people to accept us as an organisation and to join.”
He added that the gender-neutral rebrand will hopefully send a “really strong message to everyone in America that they can come to this program, they can bring their authentic self, they can be who they are, and they will be welcomed here.”
BREAKING: The Boys Scouts of America is changing its name to "Scouting America", marking the first change in its 114 years.— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 7, 2024
The change is to make it more inclusive. pic.twitter.com/1OyKJCjfuR
Logical conclusions
But let’s play devil’s advocate. Let’s say reducing all barriers to membership and including everyone is as important as Mr Klone suggests.
Why only include people who like scouting? Why keep in place barriers that exclude Americans who disdain the outdoors and scoff at values like self-reliance, teamwork and moral development?
Join Mercator today for free and get our latest news and analysis
Buck internet censorship and get the news you may not get anywhere else, delivered right to your inbox. It's free and your info is safe with us, we will never share or sell your personal data.
In fact, why keep ‘America’ in the organisation’s title? Surely this is sending the wrong message to the millions of illegal immigrants imported by the current president, and all the rioting college students who believe America is the devil incarnate. It’s unlikely they’ll feel comfortable bringing their authentic selves to such a patriotic-sounding group.
Absurd as it all sounds, here lies exposed the achilles’ heel of wokeness. By welcoming everyone into the building, you collapse it.
Or to quote Dash from the 2004 film The Incredibles, who was responding to his mother’s half-hearted claim that “everyone is special” — “that’s just another way of saying no one is”.
Here’s a thought. Maybe the last decade’s worth of hyper-inclusion explains why Boy Scouts of America’s membership is at historic lows.
Though never a scout, I was a boy once. I remember the difference between playing in mixed company and adventuring just with other boys. Both have their place, but they are qualitatively different. As an all-male organisation, BSA had an edge on most competition — an edge they have since abandoned in their giddy pursuit of woke brownie points.
Call it a paradox, but sometimes addition equals subtraction, inclusion creates exclusion, and kindness kills.
Can Boy Scouts of America recover its adventurous, masculine heart? Or is it neutered for good? I guess we’ll find out in February.
What do you think of the incessant push for inclusivity? Leave your comments in the box below.
Kurt Mahlburg is a writer and author, and an emerging Australian voice on culture and the Christian faith. He has a passion for both the philosophical and the personal, drawing on his background as a graduate architect, a primary school teacher, a missionary, and a young adult pastor.
Image credit: Pexels
Have your say!
Join Mercator and post your comments.
-
Quentin Neill commented 2024-05-10 23:38:27 +1000 Flag> I know you want to exclude some kids
It’s not the BSOA that “excludes some kids”, it’s the call to excellence itself.
The values of trustworthiness, loyalty, helpfulness, friendliness, courtesy, kindness, cheerfulness, thriftiness, bravery, and cleanliness call each of us to exclusion. And how about obedience and reverence – for what? Something worth obeying and revering, or it’s for nothing. It’s a call to sanctity which literally has it’s roots in consecration, to be “set apart”.
The lofty values and skills need to survive in the wild world will always be there. It just won’t be the BSOA calling young men to attain them anymore with any kind of moral clarity.
-
Susan Rohrbach commented 2024-05-10 21:38:35 +1000Be prepared was supposed to fit them to accept their roles as fathers to the children they sired instead of running away or hiding behind the anonymity of homosexual or masturbatory encounter.
-
David Page commented 2024-05-10 12:03:53 +1000Break up with yourselves. Kids are just kids. I know you want to exclude some kids, but have you really asked yourselves why? Child predators present themselves as super normal. Out homosexuals don’t fit the profile. What are you really afraid of?
-
-