Generative AI: what is it good for?
Generative AI is the technology behind the wave of new online tools used by millions around the world. As the technology is ever more widely deployed, The Economist identifies its current strengths and its weaknesses. By the way, Mercator is still not using ChatGPT. Do readers have ideas of us?
00:00 - What is generative AI?
00:46 - Breakthroughs and take-up of the technology
02:03 - Strengths
03:32 - Weaknesses
Peter commented 2023-06-14 19:16:16 +1000I think you should explore using AI and ChatGPT. If it improves and strengthens your business model, why not.