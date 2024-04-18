Some genocides are more equal than others

Thirty years after the tragic 1994 mass killings in Rwanda, when mobs of ethnic majority Hutus slaughtered between 500,000 and 800,000 ethnic minority Tutsis with machetes, the idea of genocide is once again in the air – but not in the way you might expect.

Contemporary ideas of what constitutes genocide, or incitement to genocide, are becoming increasingly vague and subjective. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators are keen to lay this accusation at Israel’s feet for defending itself in the face of Hamas’s pogrom on October 7 last year, whilst denying that Hamas holds any genocidal aspirations of its own – despite its Founding Charter calling for the annihilation of Israel.

Other people, of a Black Lives Matter persuasion, honestly think there is a kind of “genocide by cop” going on across the United States right now, in which innocent black criminals (not a paradox, for BLM) are being gunned down en masse by evil white policemen, an idea in no sense backed up by any actual data. Even mixed-race tennis player Naomi Osaka has given voice to this paranoid theory when she pulled out of a tournament to protest "continued genocide of Black people at the hands of police".

The genesis of genocide

To be fair, the very word “genocide” is itself a relatively new concept. Go back a hundred years and try using the word, and nobody would know what you were talking about, even though appalling mass murders of entire ethnic or religious sub-groups had obviously taken place many times before. The Armenian Massacre was the first genocide of the 20th century – a million people died.

2024 marks the 80th anniversary of the coining of the term “genocide” by the Polish-born Jewish lawyer Raphael Lemkin, in his 1944 text Axis Rule in Occupied Europe, in the chapter “Genocide – A New Term and New Conception for Destruction of Nations”.

After fleeing to the United States in 1941, Lemkin heard a radio speech from Sir Winston Churchill about Nazi crimes of extermination of the Jews, Slavs, Roma, and others, which Churchill called “a crime without a name.” Therefore, Lemkin gave it one, from the Greek genos (race) and Latin cide (killing) – “genocide”, then, was defined as the murder of an entire race, religion, or other such human sub-group.

In 1948, Lemkin’s term was officially adopted by the United Nations, and there the matter rested. Time was, up until extremely recently, that you knew a genocide when you saw one. They were easy to spot: there were death camps, mass graves, and mountains and mountains of corpses.

Recently, matters have become slightly less simple. Just as being a “Nazi” has rather unsubtly been redefined as “voting for anyone other than those The New York Times and The Guardian tell you to”, with key symptoms of “fascism” including such evil things as believing in maintaining effective borders, declining to agree that “trans women are women”, being sceptical about abortion or, worst of all, being born with white skin, so the term “genocide” has been hyperbolically redefined as well.

Naomi Osaka’s belief that the US police are engaged in a form of mass genocide against black people, for instance, would have puzzled Raphael Lemkin. How is it a genocide? The police are not trying to wipe black Americans out; far from it. According to critics like the pro-police advocate Heather Macdonald, the majority of black gun deaths in America are perpetrated by other black people, with the nationwide presence of armed policemen (many of whom, self-evidently, are black themselves) actually helping save more black lives than those that are lost to police bullets.

Plus, the comparative demographics of white people versus black people living in the United States demonstrates a clear long-term trend to the numerical disadvantage of the former: due to mass immigration and disparities in birth rates, America is becoming less white, and more black and brown, at a very rapid rate indeed.

If this is indeed a genocide that racist KKK-member American cops are currently perpetrating against the black race, then they’re not doing a very good job of it, are they? Aren’t genocides supposed to decrease, not increase the number of the targeted group in question?

Up and atom!

Genocides are not past history. In Myanmar, the government is trying to wipe out ethnic minorities; in China, the government is trying to erase the Uyghurs and their culture. But in the West, the term “genocide” is now increasingly being deployed as empty rhetoric to smear your opponent (generally a conservative, a Christian, a Brexit voter or some other such piece of Untermenschen scum) as immoral and evil, a borderline neo-Nazi.

Consider the outcry last month when a Republican Congressman from Michigan, Tim Walberg, was recorded on-camera giving a speech about Gaza. “We shouldn’t be spending a dime on humanitarian aid. It should be like Nagasaki and Hiroshima. Get it over quick. The same should be in Ukraine. Defeat Putin quick,” he said.

What did come quick was condemnation of Walberg’s remarks. According to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the Congressman’s declarations were a “clear call to genocide”. Democratic Member of the Michigan Senate Darrin Camilleri, meanwhile, tweeted to the effect that Walberg had been “caught on video endorsing and calling for a complete genocide in Gaza. He’s an absolute disgrace and needs to resign.”