Glimpses of eternity: Roger Scruton's philosophy
Roger Scruton: The Philosopher on Dover Beach: An Intellectual Biography
by Mark Dooley | Bloomsbury Continuum, 2024 | 191 pages
Mark Dooley, the Irish philosopher and writer, has published a second edition of his 2009 work on Roger Scruton, four years after Scruton's untimely death. He points to the tributes received on that occasion and since, suggesting that his assessment of Scruton is shared by many.
Roger Scruton (1944-2020) was a British philosopher who spent much of his productive time outside of academia: in Czechoslovakia in the 1980s, giving hope to many dissidents, for which he was later decorated by President Vaclaw Havel (he was also knighted in 2016); producing more than sixty books; working on the Building Better Building Beautiful Commission, editing the Salisbury Review, enthusing about human love, religion, wine, hunting, Wagner and traditional (as opposed to Thantcherite) conservatism. Mark Dooley’s intellectual biography offers an overview of all of these themes.
I recall an address by Scruton to a student society in University College Dublin (UCD) in the nineties, and while he was not cancelled, it was clear that his “gentle conservatism” didn’t go down too well with some overheated nationalists, but perhaps it was his Britishness which prevented them accessing the more profound and potentially friendly aspects of his thought. They might have gained by consulting Mark Dooley’s volume which offers a serene overview of key themes in Scruton’s thinking, such as the value of the everyday and the threat posed to it by scientism, the sacredness of the person, highlighted by the role of eros in enriching our experience of the sacred, how to experience the aesthetic gaze, value the nation and engage in true conservation.
Scruton witnessed the Paris riots of May 1968, and asked himself (and the rioters) what on earth they planned to put in place of the values they were destroying. He found himself unmasking the destructive hatred at the heart of the “revolutionary sentiment”. This was the beginning of his lifelong work of valuing and preserving the achievements of the human spirit against the intellectual or physical destruction that threatened them.
Philosophy: how to live on the surface
Mark Dooley shows that for Scruton, philosophy is not just an academic pursuit. It is the “seamstress of the Lebenswelt”, the shared “lived world” we inhabit and love. Science tries to classify, analyse and explain things (or explain them away). Scruton asks us, rather, to live in the lived world, on the surface (“in things that matter it is only a superficial person who does not judge by appearances”). On this “surface”, free subjects dwell. We cannot allow scientism to reduce the world to a pre-human materialist wasteland.
Sex is a feature which is specially prone to scientific disenchantment, focusing on the biology while omitting the human face, voiding desire of its intentionality. Object and subject; body and soul, irreducibly united, this is the reality which Scruton is defending or, better, celebrating: first person and third person, subject and social, which comes to the fore in many ways, but is incarnated in the marriage ceremony, a public utterance of meaning.
Gazing aesthetically
Scruton wanted everyone, not just elites, to experience the world in its sacredness. Religion and art, the holy and the beautiful, both show that while the human subject is situated in this world, it is not totally of this world. Our common culture is a lived experience which embraces the timeless and the temporal.
But with the religious source of the common culture drying up in our time, Scruton suggests there is a secular route to the sacred in high culture which teaches us to live “as if our lives mattered eternally” (Pope Benedict’s gracious invitation to the doubting, to live “as if” God existed, welcomed by Douglas Murray, offers a similar path).
As Dooley points out, Scruton challenges us to face up to “humane education” which studies the surface of the world, full of humanity’s cultural interaction with its surroundings. It doesn’t seek to plumb the depths of some sub-atomic “really real” as natural science will, but allows us to experience the world of appearances, intention and meaning, to live “on the surface”.
Scruton’s Cambridge tutor, Laurence Picken, once remarked that knowledge is not there to help the student, but rather the student was there to help knowledge. The humanities have an objectivity, “the sum of those preferences which would emerge in a well-ordered soul”; whether in literature, clothes, even table settings or gardens, or villages like Poundbury, which show that building beautiful can mean building better. As Heraclitus said when his friends surprised him, the great philosopher, warming himself in the kitchen, “there are gods even here”.
Music, another of Scruton’s passions, is only a visitor to our time: from the ideal time of music, it is, so to speak, a small step to eternity. The experiences of melody, harmony and rhythm open a door to the listener. Hearing a gavotte from the late Renaissance, one senses the mores of those who danced to it. In comparison, pop music presents youth as the goal and fulfilment of human life. Scruton is optimistic here, believing that the revival of melody and counterpoint is already well underway, announcing the imminent demise of the bleak noise-factories of the post-modern orchestra.
The meaning of conservatism
The true task of philosophy, for Scruton, is to provide for the “spiritually homeless, a promise of their proper home”. We build the self by engaging with the raw materials of reality and coming up with a world in which we are reflected. The natural order is thus re-enchanted, with ordinary things and customs acquiring a “quasi-divine and in any case mysterious givenness”.
When we share such a dwelling place (Scruton evokes the English experience, with its buildings, institutions, symbols and monarchy) we see our existence as a source of value, against the backdrop of a culture and tradition that makes sense in itself and makes sense of us. We spontaneously wish to belong to such a tradition, and politics is rooted in this soil, not in an academically minted international set of ideas, whether liberal or socialist. Dooley illustrates how, in this vision of things, individual freedom is not immediately given, but emerges, rather, from the womb of civilised Sittlichkeit and the social order.
The “social contract” tradition, by contrast, misses out on the nutrients coming from this “given” soil and paradoxically leaves its “free individual” at the mercy of an artificially built-on state which turns life into a kind of experiment, where the state owns the laboratory.
Unconvinced by communitarianism, Scruton hopes that virtuous businesses will continue to show that honesty is actually the best policy; profit may well be a spin-off from such visionary companies. His experience in Eastern Europe, particularly in the former Czechoslovakia, gives gritty realism to his reflections on the rule of law and the vibrancy of intermediate societies, not to mention his critique of right-on versions of environmentalism, always ready to reject the local in favour of some global vision or other.
In defence of the nation
Scruton believed in the separation of church and state, feeling that national loyalty does not rule out religious obedience, or vice versa. His respect for Muslims did not blind him to Sharia law’s impatience with secular jurisdictions.
For Scruton, the nation-state is a stable foundation of democratic government and secular jurisdiction, which permits us also to find identity through the aesthetic symbols which bear witness to the longings of the tribe. One could think of “Land of our Fathers” being chorused at the Millennium Stadium and much more.
As a Burkean, he found revolutions distasteful (the French Revolution was “Mankind’s Second Disobedience”), for under a revolution, one may be put on trial not for what one does, but for what one is. He compares the European Union and the United Nations unfavourably to the United States, for unlike it, they do not constantly return to their founding myths, but tend to repudiate them, leaving them with scant ideas on which to base a true identity, national or otherwise.
All in all, Mark Dooley provides once more a tour de force of Scruton’s ideas, a rich book which could encourage the reader to dip into Scruton’s own works and thereby contribute to his ongoing and deserved re-reception.
Rev. Patrick Gorevan is a priest of the Opus Dei Prelature. He lectures in philosophy in St Patrick’s College Maynooth and is academic tutor at Maryvale Institute. He has written on the early phenomenological movement, virtue ethics and the role of emotion in moral action.
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
