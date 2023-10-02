Global daycare is not the answer

It could be argued that society is in pretty sad shape. Children, in particular, are suffering from a host of problems, including anxiety, obesity, aggression, ADHD, and depression, at the highest rates in history.

The new US Strategy on Global Women’s Economic Security is not going to help matters much. In fact, it could make things a whole lot worse. Jennifer Klein, director of the White House Gender Policy Council, said the goal of the initiative is to achieve “women's full and equitable participation in the global economy.” And Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the strategy prioritises “creating a world in which all women and girls everywhere can contribute to… economic growth and global prosperity. That’s a world in which we will all be better off.”

It certainly sounds good, but will we all really be better off?

If you look under the hood of this strategy as I did, you find the secret to how the Biden administration thinks the economic security and prosperity of women — and the world — will be achieved. It says, “The U.S. government has partnered with the World Bank and is leading diplomatic engagements to encourage partnerships in the recently launched global Invest in Childcare initiative, housed at the World Bank, which will expand access to quality child care and early learning programs globally.”

The intent of the strategy is to incentivise governments to take on the responsibility of providing childcare for virtually all children so that all mothers can “contribute to economic growth” by joining the public workforce.

Sweden and Quebec

Looking to Sweden can give us a clue as to how this might affect the rising generation. In Sweden, publicly funded, non-parental care has expanded over the last few decades, and now over 90 percent of all 18-month to 5-years-olds are in daycare. A government inquiry in 2006 found:

[M]ental health among Swedish 15-year-olds declined faster from 1986 to 2002 than in eleven comparable European countries. For girls, rates of poor mental health tripled during this period, from nine to 30 percent... The increase happened in all groups of youth regardless of family situation, labor market situation or parental socioeconomic status.

Similarly, the Canadian province of Quebec introduced subsidised universal daycare in the late 1990s. Roughly a decade later, a study showed “striking evidence” that children in the program were “worse off in a variety of behavioural and health dimensions, ranging from aggression to motor-social skills to illness.” The analysis also indicated that participation in the program “led to more hostile, less consistent parenting, worse parental health, and lower-quality parental relationships.”