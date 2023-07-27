Global Standard Time: Swatch, homocapitalism and the corporate state

Malaysian police have just made a very unusual arrest: a dangerous gang of hardened homosexual wristwatches.

Vice-squads in the strict Muslim-majority nation raided 16 retail outlets back in May, seizing a total of 172 bright, rainbow-coloured watches issued by Swatch, intended to honour Gay Pride Month in June. On July 17, it further emerged that the Swiss watch-maker had issued a lawsuit against the Malaysian government demanding their wares back, with them being worth some US$14,250. The items were worth far more than that sum in free publicity for Swatch, however, who used the confiscation as an opportunity to posture politically.

Homosexuality is illegal in Malaysia, and although such laws are inconsistently enforced, cases of deviants being caned or imprisoned for their alleged sins do appear in the media from time to time, particularly when, as now, elections are looming and politicians wish to court the nation’s substantial conservative Islamic voter-base. Confiscating the watches could thus be viewed as an attempt by the current government to gain easy religious votes.

So, that might explain the Malaysian government’s actions here. But what about Swatch’s own initial bizarre behaviour? Why have previously morally neutral Swiss watch-makers now changed from precision-engineering to social-engineering instead?

Objects of desire

Swatch thought they had spied a loophole in Malaysia’s anti-gay legislation, to the effect that, whilst homosexuality itself might have been illegal, certain symbols promoting it were not specifically outlawed likewise. “As far as we know, the picture of a rainbow and the acronym LGBTQIAS+ [printed on the watches’ straps] are not banned in Malaysia,” a Swatch spokesperson said.

“The watches did not promote any sexual activity. They are merely a fun and joyous expression of peace and love,” Swatch continued, sounding more like a bunch of loved-up hippies than businessmen. Nick Hayek Jr, Swatch’s current chief executive, wondered sarcastically how Malaysian policemen would “confiscate the beautiful natural rainbows” appearing in the sky over the Asian nation, before adding that: “Swatch promotes a positive message of joy. This is nothing political.”

Except it clearly is political, as the watches were openly labelled as part of a Gay Pride collection in a country where homosexuality is well-known to be illegal and generally disapproved of, whilst the rainbow timepieces themselves came in six colours, rather than seven, as real-life rainbows do. Hence, they were an obvious manifestation of the six-hued LGBTQ rainbow flag, an internationally recognised overt political symbol, every bit as much as the hammer and sickle is.

Equally disingenuous was Nick Hayek Jr’s other assertion that “Swatch promotes a positive message of joy”, blatant Newspeak code-words for “Swatch promotes a message of encouraging homosexuality amongst the general public.” But why? Call me old-fashioned, but I don’t think foreign nations’ laws, ways of life and codes of sexual morality should be being set for them from outside by random Swiss watchmakers.

Swatch was founded in 1983, as an entry-level Swiss watch brand competing with the ultra-cheap quartz-powered models then being successfully pumped out by Japanese manufacturers like Seiko. The only message Swatch was intended to promote by its actual founders, therefore, was “please buy our cheap watches”. What was it, precisely, that changed in the interim?

Corporate politics

One answer would be to portray the Swatch company of 2023 as just yet another cog in the increasingly all-encompassing mechanism of the gigantic corporate state today’s West is so clearly now being transformed into, step by lock-march step. Corporatism is best defined as the total merger of private enterprise and industry with the arms of the state in pursuit of some shared grand, overarching visionary end, the differences between the two previously separate realms thus eroding away into almost nothing over time. The greatest “success” corporatism ever had came during the 1920s and 1930s, when it helped give birth to fascism, first in Benito Mussolini’s explicitly proclaimed “corporate state” of Italy, then in Adolf Hitler’s more familiar Third Reich of Nazi Germany.

In the face of various genuine immediately pressing crises of the past, Western democracies have also adopted corporatist methods, albeit hitherto only on a limited, short-term basis. To defeat the corporate states of Mussolini and Hitler, Great Britain and the United States had to temporarily become organisationally similar enterprises too, with industry, science, agriculture, government, law and the media all co-opted into serving the war effort. Likewise, during the 1930s, FDR’s America came perilously close to becoming a corporate state to combat the immediate menace of the Great Depression.

Yet these threats of the past were at least real. Now conveniently rebranded as “stakeholder capitalism“, corporatism today is more transnational in scope, and the “threats” it portrays as being necessary for all mankind to combat together in willingly affixed manacles on the benign globalist chain-gang are much more nebulous, illusory or exaggerated: patriarchal sexism, systemic white racism, transphobia, homophobia, “misinformation” or planet-destroying climate-change.

Governments, international corporations, banks, universities, trade unions, lobby-groups, charities, NGOs, celebrities, media groups and even sports teams are all increasingly signed up to precisely the same agenda, whether their actual customers, shareholders, fans or voters want them to be or not. This “soft corporatism” of today is diluted, #BeKind fascism with a human face.

What we end up with is a sort of enforced moral hegemony in which, for example, troublesome non-compliant politicians can be denied bank accounts for holding the “incorrect” opinions, companies can be refused funding by activist investors for failing to sign up to Diversity, Equity and Inclusions frameworks … or nations like Malaysia can be sued by companies like Swatch for having the temerity to try and enforce their own laws, derived from their own religions, in their own historic homelands. In the usual denunciatory rubric of contemporary stakeholder corporatism, this would normally be deemed “colonialism”.

Kiss of fate

Another recent high-profile case of such moral colonialism in action came on July 21, when British rock band The 1975 were hauled off-stage at a gig in Kuala Lumpur after self-righteously interrupting their set to lecture the audience on gay rights. Despite apparently being straight himself, frontman Matty Healy kissed his male bandmate Ross MacDonald on the mouth before complaining he “could not see the point” of festival organisers inviting them to Malaysia “and then telling us who we can have sex with.”

“I’m sorry if that offends you and you’re religious,” Healy continued, “[But] I don’t care anymore.” Nonetheless, Healey generously absolved his audience of all sins against the new pink religion of the West on the grounds that “you’re not representative of your government because you are young people, and I’m sure a lot of you are gay and progressive and cool.”

Then, with the rest of the festival immediately cancelled by the authorities, Healey and his fellow fools could fly away free to Britain to bask in all the adulation from rainbow leftists back home, whilst leaving actual homosexuals in Malaysia to face the inevitable further backlash from the government, who were probably very glad to receive a free propaganda victory: vote for us, or Westerners will come over here and try to turn your kids queer just like Swatch want to do.