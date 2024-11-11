- Free newsletter
God comes knocking at the door of science
Science at the Doorstep to God: Science and Reason in Support of God, the Soul, and Life after Death
by Fr Robert Spitzer SJ | Ignatius Press | 2023, 299 pages
Are all scientists really atheists? What can science do and what can it not do? Can it at least help understand whether the universe needs an intelligent creator? Can it throw light on the human soul as trans-physical, capable of surviving bodily death?
Fr Robert Spitzer believes it can, by offering a combination of converging arguments, as St John Henry Newman does in The Grammar of Assent. Author of Evidence for God from Contemporary Physics and articles about astrophysics and cosmology, Fr Spitzer has navigated the connections and disconnections between faith and science in a balanced and wise way, rather in the spirit of Fr Georges Lemaȋtre, proposer of the Big Bang, of whom he has much to write in this book. He shows that eight recent studies confirm the existence of an intelligent creator of physical reality as well as a trans-physical soul which survives bodily death
Did the universe have a beginning?
Fr Spitzer begins by asking whether science points to a beginning of the universe. There have been many theories about the cause of our universe: infinite or finite multiverses, a bouncing universe that waxes and wanes, of which our universe is just an interlude, a string of universes, and an infinite steady state quantum cosmology, which also would predate “our” universe, initiated by the Big Bang.
All of these theories, however, either require a beginning anyway, or else are incompatible with the facts, according to the best scientists in the area, whose arguments Spitzer rehearses in detail, but readably for the layman.
So was the Big Bang really the beginning?
All the indications are that it was: you can’t have an expanding universe without a beginning; entropy would long ago have killed our universe if it were infinite, and so, if physical reality had a beginning, prior to which there was nothing, we are left with a “something” beyond physical reality which can cause it all, that is, create it out of nothing. Sounds familiar?
Life, the impossible
How about the extraordinary and unlikely fine-tuning which was needed for life to emerge? Sir Fred Hoyle, an adamant atheist, after discovering the need for exceedingly precise fine-tuning in the resonance levels of oxygen, carbon, helium, and beryllium needed for carbon bonding and carbon abundance, concluded that “some supercalculating intellect must have designed the properties of the carbon atom”.
Spitzer’s most challenging chapter rehearses the background and subsequent development of this point. Spitzer looks long and hard at all of the other options, and comes to the conclusions that it is “virtually impossible” for life to have emerged: the creator (or whatever) would have had to aim at a tiny (1/1010/123 ) volume of the available space. This figure is so unimaginably small (the denominator has so many figures if it were written out the solar system could not contain it) that most physicists agree that it is impossible to hit it. Low entropy, the cosmological constant, the ratio of mass to energy straight after the Big Bang also point to an “impossible” achievement. But it has been achieved; so how did it happen?
Many hypotheses have been tried; string theory, cyclic or bouncing cosmologies, the multiverse... All of them cause the problems that they were trying to solve: they require a beginning, they are unobservable, and actually make it impossible in principle to observe what we actually are observing and to be what we actually are: carbon-based intelligent life forms. We really do need an “unrestricted transphysical/transmaterial conscious intelligence” to ground our universe.
Can we disprove God?
Impossible. Neither observable evidence nor intrinsic contradiction could ever manage that, since the God of Christianity, Judaism and Islam is beyond observation, unlike the “god” which is denied by Richard Dawkins & Co. But, more positively, can God’s existence be proved? Spitzer offers a basic Aquinas-style demonstration: there must be a unique and unrestricted uncaused reality at the basis of the whole of reality, or else there would be nothing at all, since everything else depends on it here and now. Such a reality will be spiritual, completely intelligible and unrestrictedly intelligent, aware of the what, why and wherefore of all caused realities.
Is human intelligence all that special?
A central theme of the book is an analysis of near-death experience, as evidence for a trans-physical soul. Spitzer uses peer-reviewed studies which offer a well-judged and careful analysis of the facts. We have evidence of blind people being able to see perfectly and identify surroundings; terminal lucidity in Alzheimer and hydrocephalic patients with almost no cerebral activity, leading to the question: “is the brain really necessary?”
Could we have simply evolved materially to being intelligent animals? For Noam Chomsky, for instance, this will not work. We need to communicate knowledge, with declarative sentences. The once fashionable behaviourism is not at the races when it comes to this phenomenon, involving complex declarative sentences which associate subjects with predicate/object with multiple words between them, etc. Behaviourists just can’t cope with long sentences.
Another argument for the trans-physical soul: for Thomas Nagel, atheist author of What is it Like to Be a Bat?, there is a subjective “feel” about being an organism which goes beyond the actual organic make-up of the being. Facts about self-consciousness, therefore, are further facts about our world, over and above the physical facts. There is something about consciousness that requires a trans-physical principle, since we can also reflect on ourselves, project ourselves into the future and have an awareness of our own inner world, distinct from the outer world we are inhabiting; even higher primates are unable to do this.
Transcendent experiences
Spitzer’s final chapter deals with religious experience, conscience, and the transcendental desire for perfect truth, love, goodness beauty and being/home are all matters which paint a picture of a truly material, carbon-based being, which still cannot be completely explained in a material way.
He concludes that when you take into account the beginning of the universe, the impossible fine-tuning for life, the fact that the world cannot explain itself, scientifically accepted near-death experiences, the irreducibility of self-consciousness and the transcendent religious, moral and aesthetic experiences it gives rise to, there is a converging series of indications of God and the soul which it is difficult to ignore. Science is at the doorstep to God, as Fr Spitzer claims, and the more we are able to reflect on its findings the more open we become to God’s existence and the reality of the spiritual soul.
If there is a God, the next question is: does He matter? What do you think?
Rev. Patrick Gorevan is a priest of the Opus Dei Prelature. He lectures in philosophy in St Patrick’s College Maynooth and is academic tutor at Maryvale Institute. He has written on the early phenomenological movement, virtue ethics and the role of emotion in moral action.
Image credits: Bigstock
Jürgen Siemer commented 2024-11-12 03:07:12 +1100There are scientists, who realize that the foundations of their worldview is shaking, because they realize various problems, such as:
Where are the dark (called dark, because nobody has seen or measured the) matter and dark energy?
Why is the origin of life from some random interaction of certain molecules not possible?
Why have we not found any sign of intelligent life outside of earth in spite of having scanned the sky with radio telescopes for many years?
Why do the oceans not contain more salt in spite of allegedly being billions of years old?
Etc etc.
These scientists are not shaking because they are searching for God.
They are shaking because they have to concede that Genesis has unexpectedly become a valid hypothesis, that has not been rejected yet.
Thanks a lot for the article!
That is an interesting subject.
Steven Meyer commented 2024-11-11 16:11:20 +1100Emberson Fedders wrote:
“Look, we will never learn how the universe is created. That will be forever beyond human comprehension. But to think that a bunch of Bronze-age farmers living in the Middle East has the answer seems rather hubristic.”
That’s a fair summary.
I find pieces like this quite irritating. But, in the end, people will believe what they want to believe. I’m resigned to that.
I often wonder whether the people who churn out this sort of stuff believe it themselves.
Emberson Fedders commented 2024-11-11 14:35:37 +1100I think the issue here is that Christians think THEIR god exists and is utterly plausible. Problem is, that god is just one of the many thousands that have been created by humans over the tens of thousands years of humans’ existence.
There is nothing remarkable, or even original, about the Christian god. Just have a look and see how basically every major story from the bible was plagiarized from an earlier mythical creation story.
Your paragraphs about life simply make a whole bunch of assumptions that have the underlying belief that there is a god. That is not evidence that there is a god. And where did you come up with the number for the chances of life? It is seemingly a number plucked out of thin air.
The Drake equation, which is more recognized, suggests life could occur in one in every 100 million worlds. Considering there are literally billions of stars in just our galaxy, there is an excellent chance that life exists out there.
“How about the extraordinary and unlikely fine-tuning which was needed for life to emerge? Sir Fred Hoyle, an adamant atheist, after discovering the need for exceedingly precise fine-tuning in the resonance levels of oxygen, carbon, helium, and beryllium needed for carbon bonding and carbon abundance, concluded that “some supercalculating intellect must have designed the properties of the carbon atom”.”
This is not evidence for any of the gods. It is simply extraordinary and unlikely. But not impossible.
Look, we will never learn how the universe is created. That will be forever beyond human comprehension. But to think that a bunch of Bronze-age farmers living in the Middle East has the answer seems rather hubristic.
Steven Meyer commented 2024-11-11 10:00:25 +1100to Rev. Patrick Gorevan:
Did the universe have a creator?
It’s a fascinating question. Elon Musk thinks we’re living in a simulation. So maybe the creator is Gladys and we’re her computer science homework. I wonder what grade she got.
I don’t know whether the universe has a creator and I doubt I’ll ever know. But let’s suppose this creator exists and let’s give him/her/it whatever the name “God”
Give me one shred of real, hard evidence that:
—2,000 years ago “God” got incarnated as an itinerant preacher who went around performing miracles
—The bible or any other so-called “holy book” is the “word” of “God”
—We have some sort of soul that continues to exist after we shuck this mortal coil.
After all, Rev. Patrick Gorevan of the Opus Dei Prelature, those are the stories you’re peddling. Give me some evidence that they’re not fairy tales.
