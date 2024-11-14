Going quackers: Trump Derangement Syndrome The Sequel

How do you feel about the bigly impressive election victory of Donald Trump over in the USA on November 5? Personally, I was delighted, but I do recognise that not everyone will share my feelings, especially not emotionally vulnerable young left-leaning Americans like those currently attending the University of Oregon, right in the heart of Harris-Walz country.

Students there were thought to be so potentially upset by the prospect of a Trump-Vance success that they were offered the services of a fully qualified medical employee named “Quacktavious the Therapy Duck” on the day of the alarmingly democratic vote itself:

If you click on the “I’m Interested” link there, by the way, it honestly takes you to the following prompt-screen:

I’m afraid I must have misplaced my own personal “Duck ID”, so could proceed no further. Nonetheless, I was still highly intrigued. Is there really any reliable clinical evidence that prolonged exposure to waterfowl can improve one’s own mental health and wellbeing?

An American Nursing PhD student, Alex Sargsyan, has recently investigated the potential ability of ducks to cure mental illness, something which has been dubbed a form of literal “Quack Therapy”. Believing in “the power of quacks to change lives”, Sargsyan noted that ducks had often been “used for amusement and entertainment”, as at the Peabody Hotel in Memphis, Tennessee, which sensibly conducts a twice-daily duck parade, “where the ducks march through the hotel lobby”, successfully preventing suicide amongst guests. Furthermore, observed Sargsyan, ducks “are highly trainable, have calming presence, and [a] small size”, so would be much better suited to the task at hand than larger, less compliant, potential therapy-creatures like chimpanzees, blue whales, or lions.

During his studies, Sargsyan claimed to have discovered a “statistically significant decrease in anxiety levels” amongst sad people exposed to quacking. “It was as if the ducks had a magical touch,” Sargsyan said. “Their presence alone seemed to melt away the worries and burdens that weighed heavily on the participants’ minds.”

Appropriately, it appeared as if ducks could give patients a bill of clean health, and such services were soon to be needed more than ever. Sargsyan’s amazing clinical discovery was reported upon earlier this very year, just in time to help repel and repair the latest mental health epidemic currently sweeping fully one half of America and the entire Western world – that of Trump Derangement Syndrome Two: The Sequel.

School of very soft knocks

The previous epidemic of DONALD-16 came completely unexpected to most medical authorities, with Trump’s 2016 presidential victory against Hillary Clinton being written off as impossible by most dismissive psephological authorities of the day, but come the latest variant of the disease, DONALD-24, American electoral epidemiologists were more prepared.

Like so many viral plagues, DONALD-24 spreads best amongst unmasked and unvaccinated young people living and working together in constant close proximity, as at schools, colleges and universities, and it is here the main major outbreaks seem mainly today to have occurred. Not all institutions of learning are lucky enough to have a qualified mentality mallard present on-campus, of course, so alternative quack prophylactic or curative measuresagainst DONALD-24 have had to be employed instead.

Students at Georgetown University in Washington DC were deemed especially at risk of infection: being based in the Capitol, there was a severe risk they may one day find themselves directly exposed to the presence of the Big Orange Germ himself. Doctors there provided a special “Self-Care Suite” for students to use, filled with areas devoted to such necessary self-therapeutic measures as "Tea, Cocoa and Self-Care", "Coloring and Mindfulness Exercises", "Milk and Cookies", "Healthy Treats and Healthy Habits", "Snacks and Self-Guided Meditation" and even a “Lego Station”. Attendance at the giant nursery in question costs $61,200 per annum, so for that sum parents would expect their babies to be so very well-protected from all harm.

The University of Puget Sound, meanwhile, programmed an entire week devoted to “ENGAGING IN SELF AND COMMUNITY CARE”, something so medically important it had to be declared USING CAPITAL LETTERS, which included timetabled events like these:

Obviously, gay students needed their own special bespoke prophylactic support session, DONALD-24 being far more deadly to them than HIV-AIDS could ever be:

The University also provided helpful advice like the following, to those students who apparently did not understand what democracy was, and that, by definition, one side always had to lose, sometimes even your own:

The best way to dispel post-election DONALD-24 blues, though, was simply to stand up, move around, and shake off all the viral load by dancing your disease and demons away like they did in the Middle Ages! Several places of alleged learning simply cancelled classes altogether the day after the vote, once news of Trump’s victory had emerged, so traumatic was it for the student bodies concerned (even those who had voted for him?). As was pointed out, Jewish and Israeli students didn’t get the day off after October 7 last year. They just had to go in regardless – past all the baying student mobs wishing they had been killed and raped by Hamas too.

The suggestively named “Ethical Culture Field School” in New York (where pro- and anti-Israel students had previously fought one another over October 7 themselves, by the way) declared a day off timetable following the ballot for those who needed it, should they “feel too emotionally distressed” to hold their pens any more. Qualified psychiatrists (human, not avian) were also on stand-by to provide immediate counselling to quaking children, due to the “high-stakes and emotional time for our [school] community”.